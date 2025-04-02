Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 1: Takamine's ability saves Koushi from danger, but with a catch

As one of the most highly anticipated spring 2025 anime series, fans have been waiting for Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 1 for quite some time. Officially released on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, the premiere episode did not disappoint, giving fans a clear indication of what the series would deliver.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 1 chiefly achieved this with a focus on protagonists Koushi Shirota, and the titular Takane Takamine. While the episode’s opening focus is on characterizing the pair as antithetical to each other, the former quickly finds himself wrapped up in the latter’s time-travelling abilities and more.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 1 explains the insanity behind Takamine’s time-travel

Brief episode recap

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 1 began with the introduction of the titular Takane Takamine. She was said to be top of her class in academics and sports, as well as being charismatic enough to be voted as the student council president in her first-year. She was described as a goddess in their school by protagonist Koushi Shirota. He described himself as antithetical to Takamine, lacking friends, academic skills, and athletic talent.

However, he did reveal they had always attended the same schools, meaning he watched her development from afar due to never even considering they could be friends or anything more. Focus then shifted to Koushi eating lunch somewhere in the school by himself. Suddenly, Takamine entered the room and began undressing, at first deciding against peeking but eventually giving in.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 1 saw him shocked to see her not wearing a bra, which he pondered as he was in his next class with her. They all were getting tests back, with Koushi scoring a 52% while Takamine got a 98%. This was shown to be a big deal to the students and teacher alike, since she was legendary for never getting less than a 100%. After confirming it wasn’t a grading mistake, she inexplicably began removing her underwear.

Koushi Shirota starts Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 1 by explaining how antithetical he and Takamine are (Image via Liden Films)

As she did so, a butterfly with different neon-colored wings was seen flying through space, approaching a white door which opened to a purple area with clocks and gears. A rose was then drawn out of light, with time starting to rewind once it was completed. Koushi suddenly found himself back in class, being asked to come collect his test again. After thinking he already got it but not seeing it in front of him, he decided it must’ve been a dream.

However, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 1 saw his test get the same grade as he supposedly dreamed, while Takamine’s came back as a 100 this time. Koushi commented on how strange his day had been so far between Takamine changing and these latest test shenanigans. Wanting answers, he went to go see Takamine in the student council room, after school, where he explained what he thought he saw to her.

Takamine became deadly serious immediately, asking him if he told anyone else. She then cursed herself for not realizing she was being watched while changing, confronting Koushi about seeing her naked. However, rather than be mad, she shrugged it off and said there were more constructive conversations to be had. Still nervous, he dropped the cup of water she was trying to hand him, prompting her to say this was a good opportunity as she removed her bra.

Expand Tweet

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 1 then saw the aforementioned butterfly sequence play out again exactly as it did before. Koushi found himself in the room with Takamine, whose shirt was now soaked. After ordering Koushi to wipe her down and dry her off, she explained that in addition to being wet, the bra she was wearing vanished. She explained her ability was “Eternal Virgin Road,” allowing her to “undo things” as she removed underwear.

She revealed that the underwear she removes for her ability inexplicably disappears, and that Hiroshi was able to retain memory of these time travelling antics due to seeing her naked. She claimed she had this ability because she was “worthy of being number one” as she rattled off her titles and achievements. She added that minor mistakes are unavoidable despite her natural talent and skills, seemingly explaining why and how she uses her ability likewise.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 1 saw her explain that, in fifth grade, she got frustrated after coming in second place for a relay race and wet her pants. After changing, she suddenly found herself holding the first place flag. She then explained that she’s telling him all of this because, as someone immune to her abilities, he can become her “closet.” In other words, he’d carry underwear for her, follow her wherever she went, and help her change when needed.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 1 reveals the titular character's dark side in its final scenes (Image via Liden Films)

In disbelief of all of this, Koushi went to leave and go home, prompting her to stop him. This led to them bumping into each other and finding themselves in an incriminating position. Takamine took advantage of this to scream out in fear, prompting several students to enter and see this incriminating situation. As the police arrived, Koushi realized what Takamine was doing, swearing to become her closet as she asked and having time rewound likewise.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 1 saw Takamine begin referring to Koushi as “Closet-kun,” reminding him that she could incriminate him at any time. She then ordered Koushi to replace the underwear she lost by showing him her powers and saving him from jail, which he eventually did, but with his eyes closed. The episode ended with her teasing him for this and saying his gentlemanly sincerity hasn’t changed before having him replace her bra.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 1 is a success both narratively and from a production standpoint. On the former, it’s a fantastic introduction to the series’ two central characters, and Takamine’s ability which will clearly be the driving force of the series. An eventual romance between the two is also subtly teased via Takamine’s final words.

From a production standpoint, Liden Films pulls no punches in this episode, giving fans everything they could have wanted and more. Particularly praiseworthy is the space-set scenes which seemingly represent the triggering of Takamine’s ability. Whether purely stylistic or a look at actual events happening, it’s nevertheless impactful as a productive highlight.

