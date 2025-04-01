Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! season 1 complete release schedule

One of spring 2025’s most anticipated and unique series is Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! season 1, adapting mangaka Yuichi Hiiragi’s original series of the same name. Produced by Liden Films, the anime is officially confirmed to have a total of 12 episodes in its upcoming first season.

Likewise, given the hype and traction, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! season 1 has gained thanks to its distinctive qualities, fans are curious to know how long the anime will run for. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the expected release dates and times for all 12 episodes of the first season.

How many episodes will Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! season 1 has?

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! season 1 is officially confirmed to have 12 episodes. This was confirmed via the Blu-ray home video listings on the anime’s official website, which are listed as three separate volumes for a total of 12 episodes. The first season has also yet to be announced as having a second cour as of this article’s writing.

The first episode will premiere in Japan on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 11 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST). Almost all international viewers will see the episode premiere locally sometime on Wednesday, April 2, like domestic Japanese viewers. The current expected complete release schedule for Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! season 1, per the Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), British Summer Time (BST), and India Standard Time (IST) timings:

Episodes Date Release Timings (PDT/BST/IST) 1 Wednesday, April 2, 2024 7 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 2 Wednesday, April 9, 2024 7 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 3 Wednesday, April 16, 2024 7 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 4 Wednesday, April 23, 2024 7 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 5 Wednesday, April 30, 2024 7 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 6 Wednesday, May 7, 2024 7 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 7 Wednesday, May 14, 2024 7 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 8 Wednesday, May 21, 2024 7 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 9 Wednesday, May 28, 2024 7 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 10 Wednesday, June 4, 2024 7 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 11 Wednesday, June 11, 2024 7 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM 12 Wednesday, June 18, 2024 7 AM/3 PM/7:30 PM

While this is the currently expected full release schedule for the anime, any delays the series announces will offset the above schedule accordingly. For example, if episode 9 suffers a one-week delay, this will cause episodes 10-12 to each be pushed back by one week. Such delays would be announced via the official website and social media accounts for the series.

Where to watch Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! season 1

The titular Takamine will likely be a main focus of Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 1 (Image via Liden Films)

The series will air domestically on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gifu Broadcasting, Mie TV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and AT-X at 11 PM on Wednesdays starting April 2. Each episode will be available to stream on d Anime Store and DMM TV immediately, with platforms like ABEMA, Hulu, Prime Video, and others streaming the series later on.

Crunchyroll has confirmed it will exclusively stream the series as it airs weekly in Japan with the original Japanese audio and English subtitles. As of this article’s writing, no other language dubs have been announced by Crunchyroll. If the series does end up receiving a dub, this announcement will likely come in the weeks following its premiere.

What to expect from Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! season 1

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! season 1 will likely focus primarily on establishing the relationship between protagonists Takane Takamine and Koushi Shirota. With the plot revolving around this central pair as a romantic comedy series, their individual and collective development should be a weekly priority for the series. While side characters will likely be introduced, they may not be as developed as some expect.

Season 1 should also feature some sci-fi focus and explanations regarding the titular Takamine’s apparent ability to time travel. While it’s presumed this is where most of the series will come from, given the process of activating her powers, a serious focus on and explanation of them is likely.

