Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3: Takamine's feelings for Shirota develop as she helps him get a win

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3 was expected to focus primarily on developing Takamine and Shirota’s mutual romantic feelings. Officially released on Crunchyroll on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, the installment did just that, seeing each sacrifice for the other in an emotionally impactful and significant way.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3 likewise provided a good balance to the series’ first two episodes, which focused on Shirota’s role in Takamine’s ridiculous ability. Episode 2 especially highlighted this via Shirota’s struggles in fulfilling his newfound “closet duties,” providing even better parity with episode 3’s focus on other situations likewise.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3 sees Takamine help Shirota learn what it's like to be first

Brief episode recap

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3 began with Takane Takamine being asked to do some after school work as the day ended. Unsurprisingly, others offered to do the work for her, which she said she’d like to accept before sitting down and asking Koushi Shirota if he still doesn’t understand his role. She then removed her underwear to trigger her ability, with Shirota realizing she wanted him to offer to help her instead of the random classmates.

Understanding this, Shirota volunteered to help her and replaced her underwear after getting a lecture from her. Despite Shirota already helping her, several other students also offered their help, which she rejected before socializing with them. After reviewing his role and completing the after school work, she explained that her socialization with others and knowing their lives is what made her a good student council president.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3 saw her explain that since everyone knew her name and face, she felt it right to return the favor. She also explained that not returning the favor would make her feel like she lost, showing her competitiveness likewise. She furthered that she memorized a small profile of all the students, including Shirota himself. She then recounted basic info about him, as well as his personality traits, social life, and more.

Takamine initially treats Shirota very harshly in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3 (Image via Liden Films)

This understandably and hilariously left him feeling dejected, asking her to stop while also asking if she really memorized all the other profiles in such detail. She was seemingly insulted by this, and told him to keep his ego in check. She also accused him of being a “closet perv,” pointing out that he snuck a look at her naked body in the gym closet but now refuses to do so. Shirota tried to say he figured she wouldn’t want him to, but she called his bluff.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3 saw her ask what he’d do if he had permission from her, to which she said he’d just make another excuse. She then asked what he’d do if she said she wanted him to look at her, claiming she honestly wanted to know while slightly undressing and teasing him. Shirota’s mind raced with what the answer would be, deciding to say that they should only do things like that if they were dating.

Takamine burst out laughing due to not expecting this answer, but then asked Shirota if he really thought they could possibly date each other. He called this completely unthinkable, but she told him not to shoot it down so quickly since his answer wasn’t such a bad one in her mind. He tried asking for clarification, but slipped down the stairs as he did so, knocking himself out in the process. He awoke in the nurse’s office with his head resting in Takamine’s lap.

Expand Tweet

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3 saw her explain she used her ability to undo the fall, but he remained unconscious despite this. Thus, she brought him to the nurse’s office, telling him to rest a little longer while shoving his face back in her lap. She then said she needed to update her profile on him, at first insulting him before adding that he’s an “absurdly upstanding person.”

They then discussed his lack of ambition, to which he said he’d like to be number one in something before trailing off. Takamine and Shirota then went to his extra PE lesson, where it was revealed that she’d be running it and taking it very seriously. As Shirota crossed her in dead last, she stopped him and helped correct his form. Unfortunately, even with her coaching, he was unable to finish his long-distance run in 30 minutes, prompting her to use her time travel ability.

Takamine's love for Shirota becomes clear by Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3's end (Image via Liden Films)

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3 saw Takamine say they’d repeat it until he got it perfect, and that he’d fulfill his role as her closet after. This likewise motivated him to finish in 30 minutes and in first place, wanting to ensure no one else saw her without underwear while she rode her bike. She asked him how it felt to come in first, to which he said he was quite happy. This seemed to please Takamine, who then said they’d go home after he got changed.

However, Shirota went home with a pair of sports underwear she needed, but he felt returning it to her was outside his realm of responsibility. Eventually, she convinced him to bring her what she needed by teasing him. As she was about to explain that she was just joking and could return it tomorrow, he arrived at her location, underwear in hand. The episode ended with Shirota explaining he was worried about her, clearly stirring her romantic feelings for him.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

With Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 3 shying away from Shirota’s closet duties to develop his and Takamine’s feelings, the series is expected to continue this focus. This would also add significant depth to his closet duties, forcing him to choose between the respectful identity he wants to maintain or giving into his love for Takamine. Likewise, fans can expect her feelings for Shirota to also get a significant focus in coming installments.

