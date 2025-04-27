On Sunday, April 27, 2025, a new website and X handle were launched to announce the production of There is Also a Hole in the Student Organization anime. Along with this announcement, the official staff released a teaser promotional video, a visual, and details about the anime's main staff members. However, the release date is yet to be disclosed.

There is Also a Hole in the Student Organization anime is an adaptation of the four-panel manga series, written and illustrated by mangaka Muchimaro. Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine has been serializing the manga series since April 2022, with nine tankobon volumes published so far. According to the latest announcement, Studio Passione is in charge of the anime's production.

There is Also a Hole in the Student Organization anime green-lit for production with teaser PV and visual

The visual showcases Komaro Michinoku, Tan Otori, Hisako Kotobuki, Ume Mizunoe, and other important characters from Muchimaro's original manga series. Ume and others are seen having a chaotic moment in the student council office. Undoubtedly, the visual creates anticipation for the series' release.

Notably, the official website for the There is Also a Hole in the Student Organization anime has shared a comment and illustration from the original creator, Muchimaro. The illustration depicts Tan Otori and others celebrating the anime adaptation's announcement. Regarding the anime, Muchimaro said:

"It's going to be made into an anime! You're kidding me...can that be done? An anime adaptation!? Yay!!! Thanks to everyone who has been supporting me all this time, one of my big dreams has come true. Thank you so much. So, please look forward to seeing them move and talk...!!!!!Yay!!!"

As for the main staff, Naoyuki Tatsuwa, known for his work on Nisekoi - False Love, Promise of Wizard, and other series, will direct the school comedy anime at Studio Passione. Ryo Imamura is in charge of handling the character designs, while Masahiro Yokotani, noted for his contributions to Makeine anime, is writing the series scripts. More staff members will be announced in the future.

A brief synopsis of There is Also a Hole in the Student Organization anime

Based on the four-panel manga series, There is Also a Hole in the Student Organization anime is a school comedy set in Fujinari Academy, a prestigious high school on the outskirts of a town, where Ume Mizunoe becomes a Student Council member to avoid repeating another year.

However, he discovers that the other council members are anything but like him. Some of them are scary, silly, or sulky, while others are "cute." As such, the anime will focus on Ume's chaotic life in the student council.

