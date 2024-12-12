8 short manga series you can finish in one day

Short manga series are convenient for readers who want a complete story without being committed to long volumes. These compact but impactful series have captivating plots, memorable characters, and great conclusions, all in one sitting.

Whether you're looking for some heartwarming romance, high-octane action, or a thought-provoking storyline, short manga series offer diverse genres while respecting your time.

They maintain a focused pace with fewer chapters, making sure every moment counts. These titles, from hidden gems to popular classics, prove that a short story can leave a long-lasting impression. Here are the 8 best short manga series that you can binge-read.

Disclaimer: This list is ranked in no particular order and contains the writer's opinion.

Dororo, and 7 other short manga series you can finish in one day

1) Uzumaki

Uzumaki (Image via Shogakukan)

Uzumaki by Junji Ito offers an unforgettable terrifying experience in just three volumes. The detailed artwork and the uncomfortable atmosphere that Ito portrays increase the psychological terror, allowing readers to stay hooked till the very end.

This way, every chapter sets the stage for spiraling dread that ultimately leads to a hauntingly satisfying ending. Its short length and gripping storyline make it easy to finish in a single day, leaving a lasting sense of fear and fascination. This makes Uzumaki one of the short manga series.

2) ⁠A Silent Voice

⁠A Silent Voice (Image via Kyoto Animation)

A Silent Voice is a touching short manga series consisting of 62 chapters. The plot of the story is brought forward by the redemption and forgiveness tale of Shoya Ishida, who had been a bully and, as a classmate, attempted to atone for bullying his deaf classmate, Shoko Nishimiya.

The series explores deep themes in terms of emotions, guilt, loneliness, and acceptance, with a smooth narration that flows fluently. It is beautifully crafted to be read with ease even on the same day but remains in the readers' minds as an emotional impact.

3) Solanin

Solanin (Image via Shogakukan)

Solanin is a heartwarming short manga series by Inio Asano, comprising only two volumes with a total of 28 chapters. It describes the plight of young adults after college, and their struggles with unfulfilled dreams and finding a purpose in life.

It follows Meiko and her boyfriend, Taneda, in dealing with love and pressures to fit into society's expectations. Solanin's realistic art style, and its emotional storytelling, make it relatable and poignant, such that the reader lingers over it long after the last page.

4) ⁠All You Need Is Kill

All You Need Is Kill (Image via Shueisha)

All You Need Is Kill is an interesting short manga with 17 chapters. Keiji Kiriya, the soldier, is trapped in the time loop, having been forced to relive one brutal battle against alien invaders. Keiji becomes stronger with each death as he learns from it to alter his fate.

This intense storyline, along with detailed artwork and fast action, keeps a reader hooked till the end. Its compact format provides a complete and satisfying experience, which makes it a great choice as a short manga series for a one-day read.

5) Dororo

Dororo (Image via MAPPA)

Dororo is a satisfying short manga series by Osamu Tezuka. It follows Hyakkimaru, a young man whose body parts have been stolen by demons at birth, and Dororo, an orphaned thief who travels with him on his quest.

The series weaves together some dark fantasy, action, and depth as Hyakkimaru tries to reclaim his human life. Small in size, Dororo provides a poignant storyline that is filled with ideas about loss and redemption, giving it timeless satisfaction.

6) I Want To Eat Your Pancreas

I Want To Eat Your Pancreas (Image via Studio VOLN)

I Want to Eat Your Pancreas delivers an emotionally challenging story of terminal illness and deep human connection. The story focuses on a critically ill young girl in high school and her introverted classmate who finds her secret diary. The story covers themes of mortality, living a real life, and holding dear to those moments that do not last.

The touching storytelling and emotional rawness of the manga stay in the mind of its reader long after the final page, making it one of the best short manga series that one can finish in a single day.

7) Azumanga Daioh

Azumanga Daioh (Image via Shogakukan)

Azumanga Daioh is a light-hearted, comedic take on slice-of-life. It shows the daily lives of a quirky bunch of high school girls and their teachers as they go about and deal with daily life, friendship, and hilarious situations.

It has great humor and lovable characters like Chiyo, and Yukari-sensei. It can be easily read in one sitting due to its episodic nature. This places Azumanga Daioh among the best short manga series.

8) Nijigahara Holograph

Nijigahara Holograph (Image via Ohta Publishing)

Nijigahara Holograph is a haunting psychological manga by Inio Asano, squeezed into a single volume that spans the themes of interconnected trauma, cyclical violence, and metaphysical horror. With roughly six chapters, it's a complex, non-linear account, told from several perspectives, the story starts and revolves around a dark incident at the school that leaves lifelong psychological implications.

Its rich symbolism, the surreal artwork, and its deeply disturbing investigation of human darkness have made for a densely layered experience, making it one of the short manga series that one can read in a single sitting.

Final thoughts

Short manga series prove that compelling stories don’t need countless volumes to make a lasting impact. Whether it be Uzumaki, A Silent Voice, I Want To Eat Your Pancreas, or others, these short format carries strong content. Be it dark fantasy like Dororo, or relatable struggles in the pages of Solanin, these stories explore a range of themes and genres.

