Dandadan season 2 streams English subtitled version of first PV

Saturday, April 26, 2025 saw GKIDS begin streaming a new English-subtitled trailer for the highly anticipated Dandadan season 2 television sequel anime series. The new trailer for the sequel series primarily focuses on Ken “Okarun” Takakura’s fight against the upcoming arc’s titular antagonist, the Evil Eye.

The latest trailer for the Dandadan season 2 anime series also reconfirmed the theatrical release date for the second season of Friday, June 6, 2025 in North America. GKIDS is screening this early premiere for the season, titled DAN DA DAN: EVIL EYE, which will air season 1’s final episode and the first three of season 2.

Dandadan season 2’s first official trailer previews Okarun and Evil Eye’s fight ahead of June 2025 theatrical run

Dandadan season 2’s new promotional video begins with the Evil Eye spirit, which appears to have taken control of Jin “Jiji” Enjoji’s body, challenging Ken “Okarun” Takakura to a fight. He promises to murder all humans, with Okarun then transforming and promising not to let him get away with this. Evil Eye kicks an orb of what appears to be spirit energy at Okarun, who says he’s going full throttle.

The two then clash as other scenes from the season are shot, such as the independent evil eye spirit and other adventures the main group will get into. The trailer also gives some context to the Evil Eye, calling it the “strongest enemy” and a “200 year curse” which “returns for revenge.” There also appears to be another yokai-like creature involved in the arc’s events, taking the shape of a giant worm. The trailer ends with a shot of Okarun and Turbo Granny trapped.

While Dandadan season 2 is set to officially premiere in July 2025, advance theatrical screening events will be held worldwide starting in the final days of May 2025. North American screenings will begin on Friday, June 6, 2025 as mentioned above. In addition to the screened episodes, exclusive interviews with series co-directors Fuga Yamashiro and Abel Góngora will also be a part of the experience.

The second season’s official Japanese television release date is confirmed as Thursday, July 3, 2025 in the Super Animeism Turbo block on MBS and TBS. Crunchyroll and Netflix are both already confirmed to be streaming the sequel series as it airs in Japan. It is also expected that both will stream the sequel’s English dubbed version as each platform did for the first.

The highly successful television anime series adapts mangaka Yukinobu Tatsu’s original series of the same name. Tatsu’s story began serialization on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital platform in April 2021, where it is still ongoing today. 165 of the manga’s 191 currently released chapters have been collected into 19 compilation volumes, 16 of which are available or planned for release in English.

