Jiji's characterization may be headed for a reboot in the Dandadan manga

Jin Enjoji, aka Jiji’s character arc, in Dandadan, has been subtly yet significantly evolving. Recent chapters hint that he might be in for a major shift. Often portrayed as a well-intentioned and fiercely protective ally, Jiji's actions and dialogue reveal an exceedingly impulsive and possessive side, especially regarding Momo Ayase.

He seemingly tends to act rashly when it concerns her, even risking others' safety, suggesting a budding internal conflict that may soon reach a boiling point. The Danmanra Arc underscored how his emotions affected his judgment, as he overreacted and asserted his own role in protecting Momo.

This was over-trusting the group. If this continues, Jiji could be setting the stage himself for a pivotal moment that entirely reboots this character and ultimately grows him beyond his current self.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Dandadan: Jiji's character could very soon see major readjustment

Jin Enjoji aka Jiji in Dandadan (Image via Science Saru)

A recent Dandadan theory has been gaining attention in the fandom. It reflects the thoughts of many when it speculates that Jin Enjoji aka Jiji's character will soon receive a major reboot.

Hyperactive, good-natured, and well-intentioned, Jiji does come off as a little extra at first, but soon grows on the reader to be seen as an important member of the Okarun-Momo group. This theory speculates that Jiji will likely be compelled to change, all through his own doing.

It evidences its claims by referencing the Dandadan manga's recent events. Following the Danmanra Arc, mangaka Yukinobu Tatsu cleverly highlighted how Jiji's good-hearted nature could blend in jealousy and possessiveness, especially for Momo.

His choice of words seems to push the idea that he wanted to assert his role in Momo's protection. For instance, "you'll ask ME to join you" instead of "you'll ask US to join you."

It can be argued that Jiji's hostility towards Unji Zuma was probably unnecessary. Some might even call it an overreaction, considering that Aira Shiratori kept calm and tried to hold back Jiji, who soon attacked Zuma.

The former later joins in solely to support the red-haired boy, since it was too late for further verbal communication. But this isn't all— Jiji's choice of words once more showcases an underlying possessiveness regarding Momo.

Jin Enjoji aka Jiji in in Dandadan (Image via Science Saru)

Jiji has always meant well and all he does or does not do stems from a place of good intent. But it cannot be ignored that when the situation concerns Momo, Jiji acts a little more rashly and aggressively.

Referring to the point just stated, he says things like "she doesn't belong to you" and "a woman who is precious TO ME was hurt." Tatsu is expertly utilizing language like this to put across his characters' true feelings subtly.

This is a hint that Jiji and his character arc are soon going to face significant change. Jiji will likely continue to make impulsive decisions and on occasion, allow his emotions to get the better of him, especially when it comes to Momo.

The theory speculates that this will go on for a while until circumstances hit a breaking point, and a member or members of the group end up outright endangered or at severe risk. The previous chapter had this member be Zuma.

Given the manga's events so far, it is theorized that the next one to fall for this may be Okarun. Jiji might unintentionally put him in danger by doing something that he feels is best for Momo and her safety.

Such will be the breaking point that could finally witness Jiji come clean and admit to his feelings for the brown-haired girl. Needless to say, she will politely turn him down, thus enabling him to redevelop his character.

Final Thoughts

Evil Eye in Dandadan (Image via Science Saru)

To reiterate, Jiji might be rebooted as a character in Dandadan. His well-meaning yet possessive and impulsive nature has been noticed more through recent events, and could be heading for a significant change. Considering that Jiji's rash decision-making goes on, someone will eventually pay the price, potentially Okarun. As such, this may serve as a catalyst for his character’s growth.

It would compel him to face his emotions and acknowledge what he feels for Momo. Rejection will then likely drive him to develop beyond his possessiveness and grow as an individual, thereby reforming his role within the group. Whether this shift is gradual or abrupt, it is undeniable that it is coming, and at this point— necessary for him.

