On Saturday, April 26, 2025, Sportskeeda was notified by Anime Tourism Association that Cool Japan Showcase Anime Manga Tourism Festival will take place in Osaka between April 30, 2025 and May 02, 2025. Aimed at furnishing visitors with a unique experience, the festival seeks to showcase Japan’s regional identity through Anime, a globally acclaimed and recognized cultural export.

Visitors can expect to witness a dynamic lineup of performances and appearances, including Rika Matsumoto (Ash from Pokémon), a Enako-led cosplay event and exhibits that accentuate Japan’s creative innovation. This endeavor has been put forth by the Cabinet Office of Japan and the Anime Tourism Association.

The festival goes beyond fan service and is a gateway leading to Japan’s extensive local traditions. They will be presented through the lens of contemporary storytelling, suited to both veteran travelers and first-timers excited to explore Japan’s cultural heritage in a quirky manner.

Cool Japan Showcase Anime Manga Tourism Festival brings international fans to the Osamu Tezuka museum and more

The event is being organised by the Secretariat of Intellectual Property Strategy Headquarters, Cabinet Office, Japan and operated by the Anime Tourism Association. Running from Wednesday, April 30, 2025 to Friday, May 02, 2025 between 11:00 am to 05:00 pm, no prior reservation are needed. It will be located at the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, EXPO Exhibition Center "WASSE".

Visitors will get an opportunity to explore 26 real-world destinations tied to much-loved anime and manga titles, enhancing fan-favorite locations into living, breathing cultural touchpoints. The 26 regions related to the Anime Manga exhibit have been decided as follows:

Sapporo Manga and Library Town Development and Utilization Organization, Hokkaido

Iwaki Yumoto Onsen Hotel Koito, Fukushima Prefecture

Gunma Film Commission, Gunma Prefecture

Tatebayashi City, Gunma Prefecture

Sanjo city・Ichinokido Shopping Street DIY!! Fan Base, Niigata Prefecture

Yamanashi Tourism Organization, Yamanashi Prefecture

HIDA TAKAYAMA, Gifu Prefecture

Shizuoka City, Chibi Maruko-Chan Land, Shizuoka Prefecture

Numazu City, Shizuoka Prefecture

Kumano City Tourism Association, City of Kumano in Mie Prefecture

KYOMAF (KYOTO INTERNATIONAL MANGA ANIME FAIR), City of Kyoto in Kyoto Prefecture

Nishinomiya City, Hyogo Prefecture

TAKARAZUKA CITY・THE OSAMU TEZUKA MANGA MUSEUM, Hyogo Prefcture

Nijigen no Mori, Hyogo Prefecture

Manga Kingdom Tottori, Tottori Prefecture

Ube City, Yamaguchi Prefecture

Tonosho Town, Kagawa Prefecture

Kochi Anime Creator Sanctuary Project, Kochi Prefecture

KITAKYUSHU MANGA MUSEUM, Fukuoka Prefecture

Goto City, Nagasaki Prefecture

Hita City,Oita Prefecture

Haebaru town, Okinawa Prefecture

SEIBU RAILWAY

Japan Airlines

SORA-NO-UE SHOPPING MALL BENELIC Digital Enetertainmet

Anime Tourism Association

One beautiful location accepting visitors is the Osamu Tezuka museum. Dubbed the "God of Manga," Tezuka revolutionized Japanese manga and animation. He was greatly influenced by the Takarazuka Revue, nature, and his wartime experiences, which are evident in his work. The museum celebrates his legacy, displaying exhibits on his life, a vast library and an animation workshop.

The festival is set to begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by exhibitors, representatives from various anime production firms, manga publishers, and the organizers. Next, exhibitors will host talks during the grand opening, with famed anime and manga characters greeting visitors. Rika Matsumoto, actress, singer, and voice actor (Pokémon's Ash), will also be present at the venue.

Ash Ketchum, Pokemon World Champion (Image via OLM)

She will serve as a Cool Japan Showcase Anime Manga Tourism Festival Ambassador and perform a live set to kickstart the celebrations. Apart from this, visitors will get to experience a range of thrilling stage events, including a special talk show with the Minister of the Cabinet Office for Cool Japan Strategy, Minoru Kiuchi, and Enako, a cosplayer and Cool Japan Ambassador.

There will also be other talking points, like performances by anime music groups, voice actors, VTubers, and an Anime Song Bon Odori dance. One of the aims of the festival, attendees will be able to explore booths showcasing anime and manga spots from Japan. There will be countless opportunites to participate in initiatives that highlight Japan's cultural appeal through its pop culture.

Cool Japan will also grant visitors access to exhibition areas which showcase works that have been awarded the International MANGA Award and global manga initiatives. This ranges from anti-piracy ventures to messages from various manga artists. In line Japan's New Cool Japan Strategy, this exhibition will be a "gateway" to generate interest in Japan's vibrant culture and push inbound tourism.

Through regional diversity and the lively cultural allure of Japan’s anime and manga hotspots, the Cool Japan Showcase wants to stimulate visitors to experience each region's distinctive qualities whilst exploring the country's notable landmarks, food, and local traditions. This event will bring in a global audience and promote Japan to the world and an unmissable stop for anime and manga lovers.

In Conclusion

Anime (Image via Anime Tourism Association)

The Cool Japan Showcase Anime Manga Tourism Festival underscores Japan’s strategic use of its prized pop culture to push regional identity and magnify inbound tourism. Overseen by major authorities, the festival presents an engaging experience at Expo 2025 Osaka.

With icons like Rika Matsumoto and Enako, and a bright lineup of live performances, exhibitions, and interactive booths, the event links Japan’s contemporary storytelling with its traditional heritage. Beyond fanfare, the festival places anime and manga as cultural gateways, encouraging visitors to tour Japan’s local landmarks, cuisine, and customs.

Exhibiting award-winning manga and anti-piracy efforts also reflects Japan’s drive to safeguarding and progressing its creative industries. Overall, Cool Japan's endeavor looks to unify entertainment with cultural diplomacy, boost Japan’s global brand and invite a global audience to engage with its dynamic and diverse regional charms through the lens of anime and manga.

