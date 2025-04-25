Zombie Land Saga anime film reveals October 2025 release date and more

Friday, April 25, 2025 saw the upcoming Zombie Land Saga anime film officially confirm its Japanese release date of Friday, October 24, 2025 and also reveal new promotional material. Fully titled Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise, the film also revealed a new teaser visual and a new promotional video previewing the film’s events.

The Zombie Land Saga anime film also confirmed that its first round of advance tickets will go on sale starting on Friday, May 2, 2025. These advance tickets will also come with a “Galaxy Oshikatsu Uchiwa” fan, with purchasers receiving one of a total eight types of fans. The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the franchise also announced a giveaway campaign where 10 lucky winners will receive a poster.

The trailer for the Zombie Land Saga anime film opens with text on screen a wide shot of Earth from space. The members of Franchouchou, the series’ main cast, are then seen, seemingly preparing for what seems to be the opening of a theme park. Orchestral music dominates the trailer as the series’ central cast are seen getting into all sorts of antics. The trailer ends by confirming the film’s full title and release date, as well as the first round of advance ticket info.

The teaser visual features all seven Franchouchou members dressed up as zombies while floating in space. The Saga Expo pavilion is also seen with them in the key visual, as is the film’s title logo, release info, and additional text information. As mentioned above, the first round of advance tickets go on sale on Friday, May 2 in Japan. It was also announced that the official YouTube channel for the franchise was launched on April 25.

The Zombie Land Saga anime film also revealed special comments from the anime’s main cast members and MAPPA Studios staff. These main cast members include Kaede Hondo as Sakura Minamoto, Asami Tano as Saki Nikaido, Risa Taneda as Ai Mizuno, Rika Kinugawa as Yugiri, Maki Kawase as Junko Konno, Minami Tanaka as Lily Hoshikawa, Kotono Mitsuishi as Tae Yamada, and Mamoru Miyano as Kotaro Tatsumi.

Takeru Sato and Takafumi Ishida are directing the film at MAPPA Studios, with Konosuke Uda directing the overall series. Shigeru Murakoshi is in charge of the film’s screenplay, while Kasumi Fukagawa, Jinshichi Yamaguchi, and Fumihide Sai are designing the characters. Yuriko Waki serves as the animation producer, while Yasuharu Takanashi is in charge of the film’s music. It’s expected that additional staff members will be revealed in the coming months.

The Zombie Land Saga anime film serves as the latest entry in MAPPA, Avex Pictures, and Cygames' original television anime series of the same name. The series originally aired in Japan in October 2018, followed by a second season in April 2021 titled Zombie Land Saga Revenge.

