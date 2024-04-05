10 best anime to watch if you like Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has quickly become a fan-favorite anime since its release in 2022. With its fresh take on the zombie genre through Akira's quest to complete his bucket list before turning into one of the undead, it provides a unique blend of comedy, action, and suspense.

If you have finished bingeing Zom 100 and are looking for your next anime fix with similar vibes, then you have come to the right place. Here are 10 anime that bring together zombies, adventure, and laughs—often all at once—to give you an entertaining escape from reality.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

10 must-watch anime for fans of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

1) Highschool of the Dead

Highschool of the Dead (Image via Madhouse)

Highschool of the Dead focuses on a group of high school students fighting to survive a sudden zombie apocalypse. Like Zom 100, it infuses comedy and fan service into its take on the undead genre.

The anime follows Takashi Komuro as he tries to protect his crush, Rei, and escape with other students. They face ever-growing threats, like undead gangs and even zombie animals. With intense action sequences and hints of romance, Highschool of the Dead makes for an exciting zombie anime.

2) School Live!

School Live! (Image via Lerche)

On the surface, School Live! seems like an innocent anime about high school girls living at their boarding school. However, in reality, the campus is overrun by zombies, and the main characters must rely on each other to survive while maintaining a facade of normalcy.

Like Zom 100's Akira, the female protagonists in School Live! exhibit courage and resilience when thrust into extreme circumstances. They find friendship and meaning through banding together amidst the horror of a zombie outbreak.

3) Devilman Crybaby

Devilman Crybaby (Image via Science Saru)

Devilman Crybaby depicts a world where demons possess humans and unleash chaos. It follows sensitive teenager Akira, whose body fused with a powerful demon known as Amon. As Devilman, Akira uses his newfound powers to protect humans from evil demons.

Like Zom 100, Devilman Crybaby utilizes the horror genre to explore the capability of outcasts to find purpose. Despite becoming a demon himself, Akira strives to defend humanity with the help of his loyal friend Miki.

4) Is This a Zombie?

Is This a Zombie? (Image via Studio Deen)

For a more irreverent take on the supernatural genre, Is This a Zombie? offers adventure with zombies, vampires, and magical girls. The story begins when normal high schooler Ayumu gets murdered and subsequently revived as a zombie by a necromancer.

Ayumu teams up with his magical girl savior and vampire ninja to fight evil beings while also coming to terms with his undead status. With outrageous plot lines and humor, Is This a Zombie? parallels Zom 100's lighter tone within the zombie genre.

5) Tokyo Ghoul

Tokyo Ghoul (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tokyo Ghoul depicts a fictional reality where human-eating creatures called "ghouls" live among people incognito. When college student Ken Kaneki becomes a half-ghoul himself, he enters the dark underworld of these beings and finds new meaning through friendship.

While not directly about zombies, Tokyo Ghoul has a similar vibe to Zom 100 with its horror aesthetic mixed with impactful coming-of-age themes. Kaneki also crafts a new identity and purpose for himself, like Zom 100's Akira, striving to complete his bucket list.

6) Parasyte: the maxim

Parasyte: The Maxim (Image via Madhouse)

In Parasyte: the maxim, alien parasites invade Earth and take over human hosts by entering their brains. The story examines human identity and morality through the hybrid main character, Shinichi Izumi, whose right hand becomes his own sentient parasite.

Like Zom 100's lighthearted yet thoughtful approach to a monster apocalypse, Parasyte uses the horror of its premise to showcase humanity at its best and worst. Shinichi also demonstrates similar character growth to Akira in rising to the challenge of his harsh new reality.

7) Zombie Land Saga

Zombie Land Saga (Image via MAPPA)

Zombie Land Saga puts an absurd spin on the idol singer genre by bringing together seven undead girls for the ultimate zombie idol group. While adjusting to their new zombie bodies, the girls train together to save the failing Saga prefecture through their pop idol act.

With catchy music numbers and ridiculous zombie humor, Zombie Land Saga captures some of the vibrant spirit of Zom 100. Both anime use outlandish zombie plots to tell surprisingly heartfelt stories of personal growth.

8) Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress (Image via Wit Studio)

In an alternate steampunk version of feudal Japan, the Kabaneri are part zombie, part human hybrids who help humans fight off hordes of the undead. The anime follows stoic Ikoma as he turns into a Kabaneri and aids a desperate group of survivors escaping on an armored train.

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress features thrilling action sequences against the zombie threat, like Zom 100. It also examines the experience of becoming an undead entity and finding a new purpose through protecting humanity.

9) Corpse Princess

Corpse Princess (Image via Madhouse)

Corpse Princess presents a supernatural twist on the undead genre through its protagonist, Makina Hoshimura, an undead girl resurrected to avenge victims of brutal murders. Dubbed a "Corpse Princess," Makina serves as an agent of death to kill targeted criminals.

The anime delivers dark yet stylish action sequences as Makina taps her enhanced zombie abilities to eliminate villains. Like Zom 100, Corpse Princess explores the theme of finding renewed purpose after death through Makina's driven quest for justice.

10) Assault Lily: Bouquet

Assault Lily: Bouquet (Image via CILICO Animation)

In Assault Lily: Bouquet, the world faces destruction by invading creatures called "Huge." To defend humanity, gifted girls are turned into weapons through cybernetic enhancements as part of the Assault Lily program.

With vibrant visuals and high-octane battle scenes, Assault Lily: Bouquet is a mecha anime with echoes of the zombie survival genre. The Lilies depend on each other for support, like Zom 100's central characters clinging to camaraderie amid crises.

Conclusion

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has won over fans with its fresh take on the zombie genre, fusing adventure, comedy, and meaning. For equally entertaining and thought-provoking anime, be sure to check out the selections above. They cover a range of storylines, all linked by imaginative approaches to horror and monsters.

Whether you want absurd humor, heartwarming character growth, or intense apocalyptic action, you are bound to discover your next favorite anime if you like Zom 100. So get bingeing on these zombie hits and escape into worlds that surprise, delight, and ultimately affirm our humanity.

