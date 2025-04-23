Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 announces July 2025 premiere with new PV and visual

On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, the staff of Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 announced that the anime will begin airing in July 2025 on Tokyo MX, BS Nippon Television, and other networks. This announcement was accompanied by a teaser visual and trailer.

Ad

Reborn as a Vending Machine, written by Hirukuma and illustrated by Itsuwa Kato, is a Japanese light novel series that was originally published in Shōsetsuka ni Narō and later released by Kadokawa Shoten. The series also received a manga adaptation by Kunieda and an anime adaptation by Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ.

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 unveils teaser visual and trailer

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, the official website for the Reborn as a Vending Machine anime announced that its second season will begin airing in July 2025 on Tokyo MX, BS Nippon Television, and other networks in Japan.

The announcement included a teaser visual and trailer. The teaser visual showcases the anime's protagonist, Boxxo, at the center with a neutral expression. Besides Boxxo, the visual primarily highlights details about the anime against a white background.

Ad

Ad

As for the teaser trailer, the promotional video featured newly recorded voices of the main characters: Boxxo (CV: Jun Fukuyama), who was reincarnated as a vending machine in an alternate world, and Lammis (Kaede Hondo), a girl who befriended Boxxo in this new world.

The teaser trailer opens with Lammis running over someone and rushing toward Boxxo at high speed. Although Boxxo saw Lammis charging at him, he couldn't react in time and ended up getting crashed into by her.

Ad

Lammis as seen in the Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 teaser then showed Boxxo reminiscing about the events of the first season. After an accident, Boxxo was reincarnated in another world as a vending machine. Although he was uncertain about what to do initially, his encounter with Lammis helped clarify things, as he made friends with many people. Just as Boxxo began to reminisce about the final battle of the previous season, Lammis called out to him once more.

Ad

As revealed in the teaser trailer for Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2, after Lammis crashed into Boxxo at the beginning of the promotional video, the vending machine lost consciousness. Shortly after he regained consciousness, Lammis expressed her desire to go on another adventure with him.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More