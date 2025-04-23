Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 announces July 2025 premiere with new PV and visual

On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, the staff of Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 announced that the anime will begin airing in July 2025 on Tokyo MX, BS Nippon Television, and other networks. This announcement was accompanied by a teaser visual and trailer.
Reborn as a Vending Machine, written by Hirukuma and illustrated by Itsuwa Kato, is a Japanese light novel series that was originally published in Shōsetsuka ni Narō and later released by Kadokawa Shoten. The series also received a manga adaptation by Kunieda and an anime adaptation by Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ.
The announcement included a teaser visual and trailer. The teaser visual showcases the anime's protagonist, Boxxo, at the center with a neutral expression. Besides Boxxo, the visual primarily highlights details about the anime against a white background.
As for the teaser trailer, the promotional video featured newly recorded voices of the main characters: Boxxo (CV: Jun Fukuyama), who was reincarnated as a vending machine in an alternate world, and Lammis (Kaede Hondo), a girl who befriended Boxxo in this new world.
The teaser trailer opens with Lammis running over someone and rushing toward Boxxo at high speed. Although Boxxo saw Lammis charging at him, he couldn't react in time and ended up getting crashed into by her.
Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 teaser then showed Boxxo reminiscing about the events of the first season. After an accident, Boxxo was reincarnated in another world as a vending machine. Although he was uncertain about what to do initially, his encounter with Lammis helped clarify things, as he made friends with many people. Just as Boxxo began to reminisce about the final battle of the previous season, Lammis called out to him once more.
As revealed in the teaser trailer for Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2, after Lammis crashed into Boxxo at the beginning of the promotional video, the vending machine lost consciousness. Shortly after he regained consciousness, Lammis expressed her desire to go on another adventure with him.
