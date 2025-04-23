Ao Ashi season 2 reportedly confirmed for production

Ao Ashi season 2 has been green-lit for production, based on the cover of Shogakukan's upcoming Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine's 23rd issue. The magazine will officially be released on May 2, 2025. An announcement from the official staff concerning the sequel's release date, cast, and staff, as well as other details, will be made soon.

Ao Ashi season 2 has been one of the eagerly anticipated sequels, based on the eponymous manga series, written and illustrated by Yogo Kobayashi. The first installment was released in April 2022 and ran for 24 episodes til September 2022.

Yugo Kobayashi launched the manga on Shogakukan's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in January 2015. The magazine has released 38 volumes thus far, with the 39th volume slated to be released on April 30, 2025. The series will end with the 40th volume.

On Tuesday, April 23, 2025, the cover of Weekly Big Comic Spirits issue 23rd surfaced online, which revealed the production decision of Ao Ashi season 2. Shogakukan will officially publish the magazine on May 2, 2025, following a delay on April 28, 2025.

Thus, an official announcement regarding the sequel will likely be made on May 2, 2025. Notably, the previous issue of Shogakukan's Weekly Big Comic Spirits mentioned that Yugo Kobayashi's manga would receive a color opening page accompanied by a "Super Big News."

Undoubtedly, the latest update makes it evident that the big news is related to Ao Ashi season 2's production. Moreover, fans have been anticipating a sequel for three years since the release of season 1 in April 2022. Therefore, the latest announcement should be heartening for fans.

Ashito, as seen in season 1 (Image via Production I.G)

Furthermore, Yugo Kobayashi has yet to comment regarding Ao Ashi season 2. That said, the mangaka had earlier revealed that the original series would end with chapter 410. The manga has released 404 chapters so far, with chapter 405 slated to be released on May 2, 2025, on Weekly Big Comic Spirits #23.

Koki Oosuzu starred as Ashito Aoi in the previous installment, while Maki Kawase voiced Hana Ichijo. Other cast members included Chikahiro Kobayashi as Tatsuya, Tatsumaru Tachibana as Eisaku, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Nagisa, Wataru Kato as Jun Marchis, Yuichiro Umehara as Haruhisa, Reina Ueda as Anri Kaido, and others.

Akira Sato directed the first season at Production I.G, with Sumika Hayakawa, Shingp Irie, Daisuke Oohigashi, Marvin Silva in scripts. Masahiro Yokotani was in charge of the series composition, while Manabu Nakatake and Asuka Yamaguchi were the chief animation directors. Masaru Yokoyama handled the music composition.

What to expect in Ao Ashi season 2?

Ashito and Ohtomo, as seen in the anime (Image via Production I.G)

The previous installment covered the manga up to chapter 117. Therefore, Ao Ashi season 2 will likely continue the adaptation from chapter 118. As a result, the sequel will enter the A-Team X Premiere League Saga and begin with the A-Team Beginnings Arc. More information about the sequel will be revealed once an official announcement is made.

