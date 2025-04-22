On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the Uta no Prince-sama: TABOO NIGHT XXXX film shared the first two-and-a-half-minute footage ahead of the QUARTET NIGHT's concert. The opening clip heightens the anticipation for the movie, which will hit the theatres in Japan on May 9, 2025.

Produced by A-1 Pictures, Uta no Prince-sama: TABOO NIGHT XXXX film serves as the third concert from the Uta no Prince-sama franchise after Uta no Prince-sama The Movie: Maji LOVE Kingdom (2019) and Uta no Prince-sama The Movie: Maji LOVE STARISH TOUR (2022).

It's part of the multi-media franchise made by Broccoli. In addition to the films, the multi-media project also has an anime adaptation, titled Uta no Prince-sama Maji Love 1000%, under the production of A-1 Pictures.

Uta no Prince-sama: TABOO NIGHT XXXX film's opening movie features the QUARTET NIGHT unit in all their glory

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, the official staff streamed the first two-and-a-half-minute opening clip from the Uta no Prince-sama: TABOO NIGHT XXXX film. The footage was previously unveiled during a stage event at Anime Japan 2025. The short clip begins with the character introductions of the QUARTET NIGHT unit: Reiji Kotobuki, Ranmaru Kurosaki, Ai Mikaze, and Camus.

They appear on stage, dressed like the Phantom Thieves. The opening movie then showcases the QUARTET NIGHT unit throwing calling cards to invite fans to join them on an exhilarating journey. Interestingly, the camera zooms into the cards, as they form into specific jewels. The opening clip highlights the film's animation and teases the concert's Phantom Troupe-like theme.

It was previously announced that the Uta no Prince-sama: TABOO NIGHT XXXX film will be released in Japanese theatres on May 9, 2025. The staff also announced that the film will hold stage greetings at Shinjuku Piccadilly in Tokyo on May 25, 2025, by the cast members Tomoaki Maeno and Shota Aoi, and on May 31, 2025, by Showtaro Morikubo and Tatsuhisa Suzuki.

Cast and staff for Uta no Prince-sama: TABOO NIGHT XXXX film

The QUARTET NIGHT, as seen in the opening movie (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Uta no Prince-sama: TABOO NIGHT XXXX film stars Showtaro Morikubo as Reiji Kotobuki, Shota Aoi as Ai Mikaze, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ranmaru Kurosaki, and Tomoaki Maeno as Camus. Together, the four characters make the QUARTET NIGHT voice unit.

Takeshi Furuta, who has previously directed Uta no Prince-sama Maji Love Kingdom, returns to the franchise as the upcoming film's chief director. Akiko Seki directs the movie at A-1 Pictures, with Chinatsu Kuruhana as the original character designer.

Maki Fujioka is listed as the character designer, while Elements Garden is the music composer. Noriyasu Agematsu is the film's original creator, along with Broccoli. Furthermore, Shochiku is the movie distributor.

