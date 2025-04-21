One Piece chapter 1147 confirms manga's early May release schedule

Monday, April 21, 2025 saw the release week for One Piece chapter 1147 officially begin, bringing with it confirmation of a break week for the series following its release. However, this isn’t due to a voluntary break week from mangaka Eiichiro Oda, but rather a publication break or Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine due to the Golden Week holiday.

This is far from out of the ordinary, with Shueisha’s Golden Week publisher break being a yearly guarantee. Likewise, fans know what to expect from Oda following his return from the publisher break following One Piece chapter 1147’s release. This in turn all but confirms what the manga’s early May 2025 release schedule will look like.

One Piece chapter 1147 to be manga’s last release until May 2025’s second week

With Shueisha’s publisher break now confirmed (albeit unofficially), fans have a good idea of what to expect from the series in the coming weeks. Firstly, One Piece chapter 1147 will be officially released on Monday, April 28, 2025 in Japan. This will mark the manga’s last official release prior to Shueisha’s Golden Week publication break for Weekly Shonen Jump and its other weekly magazines.

This likewise puts the manga’s official return as Monday, May 12, 2025 with chapter 1148 following Shueisha’s publisher break. While chapter 1148 won’t officially release until well into the month of May, there is a chance that fans get an unofficial release of the issue prior to Weekly Shonen Jump’s return. This is due to the series sometimes having spoilers for its upcoming issue released during a publisher break week.

While this isn’t necessarily a guarantee, it has happened many times before. This is usually due to mangaka Eiichiro Oda choosing to complete his work for the next chapter in time for the publisher break week rather than during the magazine’s return week. Should this be the case for the upcoming Golden Week publisher break, these hypothetical spoilers for chapter 1148 should be leaked by the usual reputable sources.

At the very least, however, fans can confirm that One Piece chapter 1147 will have a break week after its release. Official sources such as MANGA Plus and the Shonen Jump+ platform should reflect this information following chapter 1147’s official release on Monday, April 28 in Japan. Fans can also expect other series in Weekly Shonen Jump to be on a publisher break for the Golden Week holiday.

Oda’s manga series began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 1997, where it is still ongoing today with regular serialization. However, the manga is currently progressing through its final saga and is expected to end in the next few years. Toei Animation’s television anime adaptation of Oda’s manga began in October 1999. The series recently returned from a six-month hiatus with a new timeslot and overhauled production standards.

