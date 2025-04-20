One Piece chapter 1147: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapter 1147 is set to release on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 12 am JST, according to the official MANGA Plus website. With the Holy Knights’ fights against the Straw Hats and others having officially begun, fans expect to see additional matchups solidified in the coming release.

Unfortunately, verifiable spoilers for One Piece chapter 1147 are currently unavailable as of this article’s writing. Although it's expected that story leaks will eventually be shared, such information typically isn't revealed until several days into the chapter's official release week.

Thankfully, there is at least official release information via sources like Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform. Furthermore, this article will also speculate on what to expect from One Piece chapter 1147 and more.

One Piece chapter 1147 release date and time

The truth of King Harald's affiliation with the World Government should be revealed in One Piece chapter 1147 (Image via Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1147 officially releases at 12 am JST on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Japan. For most international fans, this translates to a release sometime during the day on Sunday, April 27, 2025. Very few international audiences will instead see chapter 1147 go live early in the morning on Monday, April 28, like Japanese readers. The exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.

One Piece chapter 1147 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Standard Time 8 am, Sunday, April 27, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11 am, Sunday, April 27, 2025 British Summer Time 4 pm, Sunday, April 27, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5 pm, Sunday, April 27, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, April 27, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Sunday, April 27, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Monday, April 28, 2025 Australia Central Time 12:30 am, Monday, April 28, 2025

Where to read One Piece chapter 1147?

Saint Shepherd Sommers' speech to Elbaph in One Piece chapter 1147 may force the Giants to surrender (Image via Shueisha)

For overseas audiences, there are three major options for reading chapter 1147 immediately upon its official release. Both the official Viz Media website and Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service are free to use, but they limit how much of a series users can read overall. Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital platform offers full access to One Piece and more series but in exchange for a (relatively inexpensive) monthly subscription fee.

One Piece chapter 1146 recap

One Piece chapter 1146 began where the last issue ended, with Gunko confronting the Straw Hats as they asked her about what she and the Holy Knights were up to. It was also confirmed that Franky, Ripley, and the others defeated the lightning cloud monster and were escaping. Gunko explained the plan to abduct the Giant children, prompting Nami to try and attack. However, Gunko’s Arrow-Arrow Fruit abilities redirected the attack at her.

She also commented that the world was supposed to end quietly without warning, but people like Dr. Vegapunk, Olvia, and Clover ruined that. Usopp then attacked, landing what seemed to be a killing blow until Gunko’s upper half began regenerating. Gunko then told them that the coming great war had already begun and that the Giants’ allegiance would be impactful. She then kidnapped Colon while adding that the children’s lives meant nothing to her.

She then redirected Brook and Jinbe’s attacks to hit each other before attacking Nami and Usopp. It was then revealed that Killingham had defeated Kiba and Ange and was about to have Sommers make a nationwide broadcast to Elbaph. However, Sommers first defeated Saul, who told Robin and Chopper to hide in his beard so they could save the children. The issue ended with Sommers cursing Harald and asking how he messed up so badly with his pacifism.

What to expect from One Piece chapter 1147? (speculative)

One Piece chapter 1147 will likely open with a continued focus on Saint Shepherd Sommers, as he continues ranting about Harald and his failures. Likewise, this should confirm that Harald had agreed to aid the World Government in the coming war that Gunko referenced. In turn, this would implicitly confirm that his turn to pacifism was actually a way of saving Elbaph.

Chapter 1147 should then see Sommers make his broadcast, with focus returning to the Underworld as he makes it. Loki, Luffy, and the others will likely be able to hear this broadcast, realizing that they need to go help everyone out. The issue should end with Loki commenting on the truth coming out in response to Sommers’ comments about King Harald and the coming war.

