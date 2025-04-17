One Piece chapter 1146 spoilers unveiled one of the biggest plot turns in the ongoing mystery of the story. As much attention is paid to a high-powered battle featuring Usopp, Jinbe, Brook, and Holy Knight Gunko, the shock comes later when a long-hidden truth emerges. Gunko delivers a speech that shakes the very foundations of the world itself.

Ad

It wasn't just Dr. Vegapunk who uncovered the truth about the flood. Professor Clou D. Clover and Nico Olvia also discovered major parts of the Void Century's hidden history. What they found was not simply scholarly. It was a straight connection to the One Piece—a fact strong enough to change everything.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from One Piece chapter 1146.

Explaining how the latest One Piece spoilers confirm Dr. Vegapunk wasn't the only one to know about the coming flood

Professor Clover, as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The One Piece chapter 1146 spoilers confirm something long suspected but never proven—Dr. Vegapunk was not the only person who knew the world would flood again. What makes this reveal impactful is not just the scope of the disaster but also the fact that others, specifically Professor Clou D. Clover and Nico Olvia, figured it out without advanced technology or global access. They reached a similar truth through history, through silence, through pain.

Ad

Trending

After hearing the True History at Laugh Tale, Roger and his crew learned about the flood. That was the final piece for them. But Clover and Olvia came close to the same conclusion without ever setting foot on that island.

That changes the way we understand the One Piece world. This means that Laugh Tale wasn't the only place where truth existed. It implies knowledge had already started resurfacing from the ruins.

Ad

Ohara Incident in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Clover didn't use machines; they had only the poneglyphs and the ancient language's fragments scattered across oceans, hiding in temples, and buried under the World Government's laws. But they listened to those voices from the past. They treated history as something alive, something that could still bleed.

Ad

Gunko's speech in the latest One Piece chapter confirms they had it right. They knew a disaster once drowned the world, and that the ancient weapons could do it again. That makes their discovery one of the most important parts of the series because it means that they have found a significant part of One Piece—not the treasure, maybe, but the warning, the meaning, or the reason it even exists.

Ad

Gunko as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

When Vegapunk explained the flood and how it was caused by ancient technology, he relied on data and sensors. He called it a sin of science. But Clover and Olvia called it a crime of memory. They weren't trying to push the world forward; they were trying to stop it from being erased again, and Ohara burned for that.

Ad

The World Government didn't silence them just because they were reading old text. They silenced them because they were getting too close to something big. Something that could unravel everything. If knowledge of the flood leaked before the world was ready, panic would erupt.

Vegapunk and Dragon (Image via Toei Animation)

The structure of control would collapse. Knowing that Joyboy's failure ended in a man-made cataclysm means that any repeat of his ideals—freedom, unity, revolution—could bring the same end. Clover and Olvia were almost there.

Ad

So when we talk about the One Piece, we can't say Roger was the only one who knew or that Vegapunk's message is the first real proof. Clover and Olvia uncovered enough to be hunted. That alone proves they touched the truth. Gunko confirming their names along with Vegapunk's draws a straight line across generations, each one closer to the inevitable.

One Piece is not just a story about pirates chasing treasure. It's a story about people who heard history screaming from underwater graves, about people who refused to shut their ears. Clover and Olvia saw the same path that Roger did. They died before they could pass the torch, but they left it burning.

Ad

Elbaph Mural as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

Robin now carries that torch. She comes from Olvia's bloodline and Clover's legacy. So when the final flood comes, she won't just be a witness. She'll be a voice. One that echoes from Ohara's ashes, from Clover's sacrifice, from the mother who died smiling because the truth had been protected one second longer.

Ad

Clover and Olvia didn't need the One Piece to tell them what was coming. That's the real twist. They already knew the world was once swallowed whole. They already knew it could happen again.

Clover as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Their knowledge wasn't just academic—it was prophetic. And that makes the World Government's fear justified. If two archaeologists could piece together a prophecy buried for 800 years, imagine what would happen when the whole world heard it.

Ad

The fact that they reached that point with so little—just words carved in stone, passed down by survivors of a forgotten age—makes their knowledge more precious than any high-tech signal Vegapunk could ever send. Their truth came not from invention but from translation. Not from machines but from memory. And that memory, preserved in Robin, might be the one thing that saves the world from drowning a second time.

Ad

Final thoughts

Ohara's library as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1146 puts Professor Clover and Nico Olvia at the forefront of historical accounting. Their find was not invention but memory, not motivated by power but by truth. Gunko's words affirm that their efforts were on point all along.

Ad

They were standing alongside Vegapunk in spirit long before he demonstrated the flood with machines. The names Clou D. Clover and Nico Olvia now bear the brunt of prophecy. They were not mere scholars—they were the warning.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir is an anime writer at Sportskeeda with 2.5 years of professional experience reporting on various developments in the industry. A data science enthusiast, Mudassir is currently pursuing a BCA, although his passion for anime and desire to connect with fellow fans pushed him to his current role. Mudassir's interest in anime and manga was piqued by the iconic Death Note series, with its intriguing premise and captivating characters prompting him to explore the genre and eventually write about the rich narratives and themes they had to offer.



Prior to joining Sportskeeda, Mudassir worked as a senior writer at OtakuKart and briefly at FandomWire, where his writing often trended on Google Feed. Mudassir feels deeply connected with the works of mangakas Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei, and he respects their creativity, storytelling abilities, and profound impact on millions of fans worldwide.



Mudassir ensures accuracy in his reportage by researching thoroughly, staying updated with Reddit forums and official sources, and citing transparently. Furthermore, he upholds privacy, avoids misinformation, and maintains objectivity while covering anime news.



When he is not watching anime or writing, Mudassir likes to read non-fiction and play games, as well as spend time outdoors and explore new places. Know More