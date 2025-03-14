Loki's behavior in One Piece all but proves World Government's relationship with King Harald

One Piece has introduced many new powerful characters in the ongoing Elbaf arc. Among these characters, the Accursed Prince, Loki, stands out. He has a terrifying reputation and a yet-to-be-revealed Devil Fruit, and his power is sufficient to threaten not only Elbaf but the whole world.

Ad

Loki's history is greatly tied to King Harald, Elbaf's ruler. What he has done, especially in killing his father, has been the cause of many mysteries. However, the real mystery lies with the intervention of the World Government. Their previous domination of influential countries hints at their close association with Harald.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Elbaf’s hidden ties to the World Government in One Piece, explained

King Harald as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

Loki's unpredictable behavior in One Piece strongly suggests a hidden relationship between King Harald and the World Government. While the allegiance of the World Government towards Elbaf is not official, there has indeed been demonstrated political domination established over a vast time frame.

Ad

Trending

The World Government has always tried to control the giant powers, as was evident in trying to artificially grow giants and recruiting giant Marines such as John Giant and Saul. This history of interest, therefore, arouses questions about how far their relationships with Elbaf's monarchy go.

One of the main clues is Mother Carmel's influence. She was a great figure in Elbaf, and her power could decide the giants' fate. Being able to manipulate influential people, her influence might have reached King Harald as well.

Ad

Young Mother Carmel (Image via Toei Animation)

If she fixed meetings between Harald and the World Government, then Harald himself could unconsciously have been a pawn in their long-game plan. This would be why Elbaf, a country renowned for its warrior pride, started to change ideologically during his reign.

Ad

The presence of the Holy Knights also confirms this theory. They are top fighters who work for the Celestial Dragons and guard Mariejois, but they appear to have had business with Harald. The fact that Sommers, a Holy Knight, offers to go to Harald's tomb is suspicious.

Why would a Celestial Dragon-aligned fighter be interested in the passing of a king from an unaligned nation? The most likely explanation is that Harald had long-standing relationships with them. If the Holy Knights were collaborating to integrate Elbaf into the World Government, Harald's contact with them was not merely diplomatic—it was political manipulation.

Ad

Sommers as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

Loki, as the prince and only witness to his father's dealings, would have been aware of this influence. His unpredictable and dangerous reputation could have been a deliberate attempt to fight this manipulation. Unlike his father, Loki might have refused to be controlled.

Ad

His adoption of the title "Sun God" implies that he wanted to fight the World Government's influence, adopting the very principles the World Government was afraid of. His aggressive and unpredictable behavior may be his mode of establishing that he couldn't be influenced.

Loki knowing about the Holy Knights is strange, considering how secretive they are and how little the world, including One Piece fans, knew about them until recently. As the prince of an isolated nation, he shouldn’t have had any reason to be aware of their existence, unless he had seen them with his own eyes.

Ad

Loki as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

If Harald had private dealings with the Holy Knights, Loki was likely a silent observer, watching as these meetings shaped his father’s beliefs. If that were the case, his resentment wouldn’t be random, it would be deeply personal.

Ad

The largest plot twist was Harald's death. Loki was jailed for supposedly murdering him to get an unnamed Devil Fruit. There is a high chance, though, that Loki was set up. If he did murder Harald, it was probably not for personal gain but to keep the World Government from getting the fruit.

If the fruit was a god-tier Zoan type such as Luffy's Nika fruit, it would have been an asset the World Government desperately sought. Loki, aware of their dreams, might have made the bitter decision to do something before his dad gave it to them.

Ad

Imu as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Harald's downfall could be the result of prolonged propaganda. Rather than being an overtly bad guy, he might have been deceived by the World Government's promises. If he believed that he was serving Elbaf by collaborating, then his subsequent joining of them was not due to ill will but manipulation. Loki might not have had an option but to act, watching his father become an instrument of their expansionist agenda,

Ad

The World Government stepping back from Elbaf after Harald's defeat isn't a coincidence, it's strategy. With his demise, their strongest link to the island had been cut off. But new One Piece developments like Joyboy's Haki and the Egghead incident have likely put Elbaf back high up on their priority list.

The Five Elders (Image via Toei Animation)

As the One Piece endgame war draws closer, a bit of behind-the-scenes influencing may be a necessity. This time around, they could choose total control, dragging Loki into a much greater struggle than his rebellion.

Ad

Loki isn’t some reckless villain acting without reason. His actions stem from defiance against a hidden force that has long steered Elbaf’s destiny. His unpredictability, refusal to submit and extreme choices paint the picture of a man who uncovered a harsh truth and chose to fight, even if it meant destroying his name.

Final thoughts

In One Piece, Loki's actions are not mindless, but a reaction against subtle manipulation. He witnessed his father fall under the World Government's influence and was not going to do the same. His unpredictable behavior is possibly a self-consciously resisted move against manipulation. If Loki was tricked, then Harald's deception was purely political.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback