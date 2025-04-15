One Piece chapter 1146 spoilers: Holy Knights' fights with Straw Hats, Saul, and more begin

One Piece chapter 1146 spoilers were expected to primarily continue focusing on Holy Knight Gunko’s confrontation with Colon and several members of the Straw Hat Pirates. Unofficially shared earlier this week by reputable sources, the spoilers did indeed confirm this as the chapter’s focus, but also alleged other fights beginning as well.

These other fights alleged in One Piece chapter 1146 spoilers are likely a result of the other Holy Knights following Gunko’s lead after her moves in chapter 1145. While chapter 1145 didn’t give any indication as to what these additional fights would be, the chapter 1146 spoilers claim them to be fairly logical and plausible matchups.

One Piece chapter 1146 spoilers see Jaguar D. Saul and other Giants directly oppose the Holy Knights

One Piece chapter 1146 spoilers begin with the issue’s title, alleged to be “Within Stillness, There is Movement.” As a fan-translated title, it’s likely that the official title for the installment will be slightly different, but carry the same general message as this. The spoilers then address the issue’s cover page, which continues Yamato’s pilgrimage across Wano. Apparently, Ulti is seen asking Yamato to serve under them in return for saving her and her brother Page One’s lives.

Moving onto the issue’s story content, spoilers start by claiming that chapter 1146 has several fights in store for fans. This includes Gunko versus the Colon Pirates (i.e. Colon, Nami, Jinbe, Brook, and Usopp), Saint Rimoshifu Killingham versus the Walrus Academy teachers, and Saint Shepherd Sommers versus Jaguar D. Saul. However, these initial spoilers primarily focus on detailing Gunko’s fight against Colon and the Straw Hats.

Likewise, One Piece chapter 1146 spoilers claim Gunko first uses her ability to attack the group, emphasizing her to be incredibly strong here. Shockingly, Usopp is specified as being the one to land a hit on her, which is said to be explosive. This is most likely a function of his Pop Greens method of attack. While the attack is said to land, it’s also specific that Gunko recovers and “regenerates her arms and body completely.”

Spoilers don’t specify anymore than this, but the implication of this phrasing suggests her body to have been all but blown to smithereens as a result of the attack. Assuming this implication is accurate, it not only suggests that Gunko has regenerative abilities, but has some of the most impressive in the series. More likely than not, this is a function of her Devil Fruit abilities, which would also explain her bandage-themed design.

In any case, spoilers further add that Gunko follows up her recovery by kidnapping Colon, hence the interest she showed in him after first confronting his group. Spoilers don’t specify where she goes with Colon or what she says about her intentions in doing so, but it’s likely that she does tease her motives here. One Piece chapter 1146 spoilers also claim that focus is given to the Underworld, at least briefly, by nature of alleging that “Luffy is still eating” as this goes on.

Fans can likewise assume that additional focus beyond this is given to Luffy and the others in the Underworld. Spoilers then end by claiming that Saint Killingham and Saint Sommers defeat the Walrus Academy teachers and Jaguar D. Saul, respectively. Spoilers also end by reconfirming that the series will not be on break after chapter 1146’s official release.

