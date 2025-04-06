One Piece chapter 1145: Gunko targets the Straw Hats as Loki's history with Rocks D. Xebec is shown

Following the focus on the Sun World’s events in the previous issue, fans were expecting One Piece chapter 1145 to instead spend most of its time on Loki and the flashback he had teased. Officially released earlier this weekend, the issue does return to the Underworld, but this wasn’t quite as exclusive as fans hoped, nor did it play out how they expected.

One Piece chapter 1145 also spends some time in the Sun World, continuing from the last issue’s events, which saw chaos break out in the form of battle and more. This includes Elbaph’s youth being led straight into the fire caused by Loki’s Ragnir, as well as the battle against the nightmare monsters going on all over the Sun World.

One Piece chapter 1145 reveals Loki’s relationship with Rocks D. Xebec was similar to Luffy’s with Shanks

One Piece chapter 1145: Hunting and healing

One Piece chapter 1145, titled The Blaze in Branch 8’s Forest No. 2, began with a color spread, which was drawn by Midori Matsuda, the character for the series’ television anime. Likewise, the color spread features the Straw Hats in their anime designs watching new Egghead Arc anime episodes in a room full of televisions. This spread is celebrating the return of Toei Animation’s anime adaptation of the series this past weekend after a 6-month hiatus.

The issue also has a regular cover story, which continues Yamato’s pilgrimage across Wano. Here, they’re seen helping Ulti reunite with Page One, who is beaten and still chained up but alive nevertheless. Chapter 1145 then begins its story, which opens up with Goldberg fighting a dinosaur in the Underworld. He’s seen wielding a shield he calls Nash, which has eyes and a mouth and can seemingly grow in size at will.

One Piece chapter 1145 sees the dinosaur break all its teeth after charging at Nash, setting up Sanji to send Zoro flying at it with a kick, who then decapitates it with Three-Sword Style. Goldberg reveals it’s called a groggysaurus and is good eating, adding that a hunter’s cabin nearby will give them everything they need to cook it. Goldberg then explains that his shield came to life when his father fought Big Mom decades ago, revealing it’s a Homie like Zeus.

One Piece chapter 1145 unexpectedly introduces a new Homie in the form of Goldberg's shield Nash (Image via Toei Animation)

The focus then returns to Loki and co., where Elbaph’s exiled prince is telling the others that it was the Holy Knights who attacked him. The others assume he made enemies with them while at sea, but he disputes this, saying he’d be king of the world if he had gone far enough to meet them. Luffy is seen curiously asking about the Holy Knights as Goldberg and the others return with the dinosaur meat.

One Piece chapter 1145 sees Sanji begin cooking the meat, which Luffy then tries to force-feed to Loki. Gerd gently warns him about reopening Loki’s wounds, while Loki angrily asks if Luffy is trying to kill him. Luffy responds in his typical cheery manner, while Loki says it’s hard to swallow while he’s lying down. He starts choking as he sits up, which prompts Luffy to grab a still-boiling cup of soup for him, which he ends up spilling all over Loki.

Loki tells Luffy to stay away from him while he apologizes to Gerd for burning Loki. However, Gerd smiles while winking at Luffy and giving him a thumbs up, given her hate for Loki. The discussion then shifts to Shanks’ whereabouts, which Loki says he won’t reveal yet since he still isn’t free from his chains. He comments on how much Luffy wants to see Shanks, saying he understands what happens when you idolize a pirate as a child.

One Piece chapter 1145: Flashbacks and fights

One Piece chapter 1145 sees Luffy ask Loki if he knows the feeling, which he says he does before discussing that feeling of regret for being so young at the time. This begins a flashback that sees a young Loki asking a pirate to take him along. The pirate, who is clearly Rocks D. Xebec based on appearance alone, tells Loki he didn’t come to Elbaph to take in a brat like him. This prompts Loki to challenge Xebec to a fight.

The next panel shows Loki bleeding and unconscious with a sword stuck in his body. Xebec is seen walking away with someone who admonishes him for using a sword in a fight against a child. Xebec calls him Newgate in response, clearly making this Edward Newgate, better known as Whitebeard. In the present, Loki says he was born in the wrong era as the focus shifts back to the Sunworld, where the Giant Warrior Pirates and Scopper Gaban are fighting the monsters off.

One Piece chapter 1145 sees Gaban target the Loki monster, defeating it with ease and praising how weak the monsters are, thanks to the children’s unfamiliarity with them. Gaban then reveals he can sense the three Holy Knights on Elbaph, saying that the “voices” so strange can’t be suppressed and that he can hear them. He adds that if Elbaph isn’t safe, the world really must be ending, as the focus shifts to the Giant firefighters trying to put out the fire Loki started.

Jinbe saves the day with his Fish-Man Karate in One Piece chapter 1145 (Image via Toei Animation)

Jaguar D. Saul is revealed to have beaten Fenrir, but the children are about to walk into the flames. Just as it seems they’ll be unable to put the fire out in time, the Holy Knights are seen discussing whether or not the children will wake up. Gunko says they’ll wake up in terror and scream for their parents as they burn until nothing but bones are left. As Sommers laughs at this and the kids step into the flames, Jinbe is seen in the sea cloud the firefighters are using.

One Piece chapter 1145 sees him use a Fish-Man Karate move to launch a blast of water at the fire, putting it out in time to save the kids before returning to Colon’s Svarr. As the other Straw Hats and Colon praise him, it’s announced that the fire was extinguished and that the children are alright, even if still sleepwalking. The Giants praise the firefighters, who say it wasn’t them, while Robin and Chopper reveal they saw Jinbe and realize he must be nearby with the others.

Colon is then seen further praising Jinbe, commenting that while the other kids at school dislike him, he still considers them his friends. Nami encourages this behavior while saying they’ll save all of the children, with Gunko suddenly appearing on the svarr’s bow as they say so. She comments on not all of the children being at school and how lively Colon seems as the issue ends, seemingly setting up a fight for the next release.

In summation

While One Piece chapter 1145 didn’t go exactly as fans expected, key information about Loki was still revealed in his relationship with Rocks D. Xebec. The issue also significantly progressed events in the Sun World, seeing the sleepwalking children kept safe for now as the Holy Knights make their first move against the Straw Hats. Likewise, fans can expect the next issue to stick with Gunko’s confrontation of Jinbe and co., with a fight starting in turn.

