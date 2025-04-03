Latest One Piece spoilers tease Loki's true dream (& it supports this theory)

One Piece spoilers for chapter 1145 were recently leaked, and a small flashback regarding the character Loki got a lot of people's attention. That flashback revealed that he once met the legendary pirate Rocks D. Xebec and that his dream was to join his crew. This has led to many people confirming their theory that he could be the new Strat Hat member by the end of the Elbaph arc.

This theory has been quite notorious from the moment Loki was introduced in this arc, and the One Piece spoilers have given the community a very notorious boost in that regard. Furthermore, this small flashback also fits with author Eiichiro Oda's writing style when introducing new crew members. It could also introduce another variable to the main group of the series regarding his connection with the World Government.

Disclaimer: This theory contains spoilers for the series and has the writer's opinion.

One Piece spoilers confirm Loki's desire to join a pirate crew

Rocks D. Xebec as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

The spoilers of the next chapter, which is due out on April 6, contain many interesting revelations, such as the cliffhanger of Gunko with a group of Straw Hats. However, it also features Loki's dream. This dream is shown through a small flashback in which the Giant, when he was a child, met the legendary pirate Rocks D. Xebec and requested him to join his crew, but the latter refused.

This has given possible confirmation that Loki's path in the story is going to be joining the Straw Hats, which fans have theorized for a few months now. There have always been many possibilities regarding the final member of Luffy's crew, and the fallen prince of the Giants of Elbaph has many reasons to join.

Moreover, author Eiichiro Oda has done a similar strategy with characters such as Franky, Chopper, or Brook, where it doesn't seem they fully belong where they are and are tormented by a tragic past. Therefore, it is easy to see that pattern with the character of Loki, especially now that Oda has established a potential flashback where fans can learn more about him and his dreams.

The importance of Loki in this arc

There is no denying that Loki might be one of the most intriguing One Piece characters because of the Holy Knights' interest in having him join their ranks and the mysterious case of murdering King Harald. That, coupled with his striking appearance, has made the prince of Elbaph a fascinating character who could unfold several elements of the current arc.

Furthermore, his connection with the likes of Shanks and Shamrock and his role as a descendant of the Ancient Giants could give him a unique position among the Straw Hats if he joins. However, as of this writing, it seems that he is going to be a major player in the conflict against the Holy Knights.

Final thoughts

The theory of Loki joining the Straw Hats has gained a major boost after the recent One Piece spoilers. It fits with Oda's past introductions and the development of the path for other members to join. Furthermore, it establishes a connection with one of the most intriguing characters in the series, Rocks D. Xebec.

