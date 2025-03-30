Elbaph's Iron Giant in One Piece chapter 1144 may be inspired by this Studio Ghibli movie

One Piece chapter 1144 is set to be released on March 29, 2025, but the raw scans for the chapter have already been released. The raw scans revealed the existence of a futuristic facility that resembled Egghead Arc's Iron Giant. This unveiling opened a new lore for fans to explore, and the biggest similarity of this facility might lie in a Ghibli movie.

Ad

The futuristic facility resembled the corpses of the God Warriors from Nausicaa, as far as appearances are concerned. However, their resemblance might extend from just an appearance basis, given how Nausicaa's God Warriors were responsible for destroying the world in the past. This might tie to the overall lore of One Piece and some other factors, making this resemblance an inspiration.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series and expresses the author's opinion.

Ad

Trending

One Piece: Why the Elbaph Iron Giant might be inspired by Nausicaa's God Warriors

Expand Tweet

Ad

One Piece chapter 1144 raw scans focused on Franky and Ripley as they rushed toward a place after witnessing the frenzy caused by the Holy Knights. Eventually, these two reached a facility that resembled Emeth, the Iron Giant from Egghead Arc.

As expected, Franky was ecstatic over witnessing the place as Vegapunk Lilith and Bonney popped out from inside the facility. According to them, the place was constructed almost 300 years ago, making it an ancient relic. Even though Ripley couldn't give Franky any information about this facility, fans speculate that this facility's existence might have a deeper meaning.

Ad

Emeth as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

To explore the importance of this science facility from One Piece, a "possible" could help, as a comparative analysis would be crucial right now, given how no information has been revealed by Eiichiro Oda. Without going too far, the Elbaph Arc's science facility might be inspired by the corpses of God Warriors from Studio Ghibli's Nausicaa.

Ad

The God Warriors were biomechanical entities created by the ancient people of Nausicaa's world and led to the Seven Days of Fire, which is an event where the entire world was annihilated by these biomechanical beings. However, as time went by, the God Warriors started to reduce in number and eventually went extinct during the Ceramic Era.

The Red Line as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The corpses of these dead biomechanical entities formed a large mass with an apparent head, resembling the latest introduced science facility in One Piece's Elbaph Arc. The resemblance between these two might be more than their appearances, and their history could be the key to this.

Ad

Just like the God Warriors, the science facility could have been created by ancient beings (before the Ancient Kingdom) as robots that constructed the world instead of destroying it.

Moreover, these ancient beings also partitioned the world through the Red Line after a conflict between these two sides. After their war calmed down, the robots were shut down, and they disintegrated into a science-facility-like appearance that is currently present on Elbaph Island.

Ad

Analysis and final thoughts

The science facility might be the workshop of the people of the Ancient Kingdom where Emeth was created. It might also hold some secrets to the wisdom of ancient people, at least those that managed to last after thousands of years. While this theory does have a bite to it, take it with a huge grain of salt as it is a comparative analysis.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback