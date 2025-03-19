True danger of One Piece's Loki may lie in his potential inspirations (& not just his namesake)

With Loki's liberation in the recent chapters of One Piece, fans want to know what powers the accursed prince might be hiding. The dominant theme of Norse mythology suggests that he may have been influenced by the idea of a singular god possessing extraordinary powers. However, he might be a combination of more than one god from this mythology, and the latest installment's spoilers all but confirm this.

As stated in chapter 1143's spoilers, Loki claimed he might be forced to kill King Harald, tying him with the blind god Hodor. Moreover, Loki might also be tied to the god Heimdall, as the accursed prince is aware of everything happening on Elbaph Island. With Loki's Ragnir tying him with the god Thor, his vast knowledge might parallel that of Odin.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series and expresses the writer's opinion.

One Piece: Why Loki might be a mix of different Norse mythological deities

Loki as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1143 spoilers saw a one-on-one clash between the accursed prince and the Straw Hat Pirates' captain, which concluded in the former fainting. After he woke up, Loki claimed that he might not have intended to kill his father, King Harald, hinting that someone could have forced him to do so.

While this might be part of his trickster persona, this act may tie him to the blind deity from Norse mythology, the god Hodor. The diety is famous for killing his brother, Baldr, under the direction of the Norse god Loki. Given how Loki's namesake god was involved in this act, One Piece's accursed prince might be telling the truth regarding the death of King Harald.

Loki as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

However, Loki's inspiration might run deeper than one god, which could be true given the development around the cursed prince of Elbaph. Like the god Hodor, Loki might also be inspired by the Norse God Heimdall, also referred to as the Watchman of Gods.

Given his overpowered character, Heimdall's ability to foresee the future might tie him with the prince, as Loki might awaken Future Sight. Another apparent inspiration might be from the Norse God Thor, as showcased through Loki's thunder attack in One Piece chapter 1142.

Loki as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

Loki's Ragnir parallels Thor's Mjolnir, and further possible possessions of the Norse God in the future might hint at their obvious link. Lastly, Loki's parallel to the Norse God Odin might be the most game-changing, given that Odin is one of the most powerful Norse mythological gods.

Odin developed his powers through his experiences, including his interest in traveling. Loki's relationship with mysterious characters like Shaggy and possibly many others suggests that the cunning prince may have spent considerable time traveling around the world. Loki's inspiration from numerous sources might be obvious, and this could make him one of the strongest characters.

Analysis and Final Thoughts

The 'trickster' aspect of Loki might be his only inspiration from his namesake Norse god. Given how the series has repeatedly showcased the accursed prince with abilities akin to those of different Norse gods, Loki might be hiding secrets that could alter One Piece's rhythm.

