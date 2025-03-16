Loki's Thor inspiration in One Piece likely goes beyond Ragnir

One Piece chapter 1141 saw Loki's liberation from his chains after Luffy and Zoro freed the accursed prince from his restraints. Immediately after getting free, the accursed prince picked up his weapon, Ragnir, and tried to attack his liberators. Coincidently, Ragnir tied Loki with Thor from the Norse mythology. However, there might be more to this relationship.

Ad

Other than the hammer Mjolnir, the god of thunder also had two other accessories that made him capable of lifting this hammer. First was Jarngreipr, a gauntlet that helped Loki lift the Mjolnir. Second was Megingjoro, a belt that doubled the powers of Thor whenever worn. Given the current development, Loki might reveal the parallels to these accessories in future chapters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga and expresses the author's opinion.

Ad

Trending

One Piece: Exploring Loki's inspiration from Norse mythology god Thor

Loki as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

Loki, more commonly referred to as the accursed prince of Elbaph, is the "presumed" antagonist of Elbaph Arc. The character is currently located in the Dead Realm of Elbaph Island where he was sealed after Loki killed his father, King Harald. However, Loki didn't stay the same for long as he manipulated Luffy into freeing him from the restraints.

Ad

So, in One Piece chapter 1141, Luffy and Zoro freed Loki from his restraints but kept one cuff intact to avoid the activation of the accursed prince's devil fruit. However, this move didn't do much as Loki wreaked havoc without utilizing any devil fruit powers.

Loki as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The accursed prince used his hammer, titled the Ragnir, to charge lightning at the Adam Tree, setting it on fire. Coincidently, the Ragnir might tire Loki to the Norse mythological thunder god, Thor. Ragnir might be a combination of two words, Rag (Ragnarok) and nir (Mjolnir).

Ad

Mjolnir is the name of Thor's hammer, which also struck lightning on the god's command. However, this inspiration might run deeper as Thor is famous for having three overpowered possessions. Other than the Mjolnir, Thor also had two other possessions: the Jarngreipr and Megingjoro.

Read Also: Pre-time-skip One Piece may have already teased Loki's Devil Fruit

Loki as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

The former is an iron glove, similar to a gauntlet, which helped the Norse god lift the Mjolnir. The latter is a belt, which doubles Thor's power whenever activated. Together, this trinity made Thor the god of thunder who could manipulate lightning at his fingertips.

Ad

Given the inspiration, Loki might eventually reveal the aces up his sleeve. Two of these might be similar to Thor's Jarngreipr and Megingjoro, just like Mjolnir. Nothing could be said about whether these would be named the same, but their significance is already visible from the One Piece character's inspiration from a Norse mythological god.

Analysis and final thoughts

Given how Loki is currently wreaking havoc without using his devil fruit powers, the abilities of these accessories might already be in effect. These accessories might have also consumed some kind of Zoan devil fruit, which would make more sense. However, take this article with a huge grain of salt as it is entirely based on speculations that haven't been confirmed through the official source material.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback