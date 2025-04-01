One Piece chapter 1145 spoilers: Loki reveals his relationship with Rocks D. Xebec as Gunko confronts the Straw Hats

With the Straw Hats and others preparing for battle in the last issue, fans expected One Piece chapter 1145 spoilers to shift focus to Loki’s flashback before actually seeing the fight begin. Unofficially shared earlier this week by reputable series sources, the installment did indeed return focus to Loki and co in the Underworld, where he shared his story.

However, One Piece chapter 1145 spoilers shockingly claim that Loki’s flashback in this issue focuses not on King Harald’s death, but how Loki came to be who he is. Shockingly, none other than the legendary Rocks D. Xebec allegedly played a major role in Loki’s life, to the point where spoilers compare the two to Monkey D. Luffy and Shanks.

One Piece chapter 1145 spoilers see Loki inspired by Xebec the same way Luffy was Shanks

One Piece chapter 1145 spoilers begin by claiming that this issue has both a regular cover and a color spread. The normal cover continues Yamato’s pilgrimage across Wano, showing Ulti hugging Page One after Yamato saved them both from Who’s Who. The color spread is drawn by the anime’s staff, and likewise celebrates the anime’s return by showing the Straw Hats watching the anime’s upcoming new episodes.

Starting the story content, the issue allegedly begins with the Colon Pirates (i.e. Colon, Nami, Brook, Jinbe, and Usopp) allying with Nico Robin’s group. This is presumably herself and Tony Tony Chopper, with Jaguar D. Saul instead focusing on saving the children rather than fighting. However, spoilers don’t specify exactly who is in Robin’s group here. However, focus does then excitingly shift to the Underworld, where Loki gives Luffy and co intel on the Holy Knights.

One Piece chapter 1145 spoilers, however, see him refuse to disclose Shanks’ whereabouts since he doesn’t feel Luffy has held up his end of their bargain yet. A brief flashback then begins, seeing Loki once encountering Rocks D. Xebec and trying to join his crew as a child. Xebec’s appearance remains obscured here as he’s seen flatly rejecting Loki’s request. Loki challenges Xebec to a fight and loses disastrously, with Whitebeard seen in the flashback also.

Per spoilers, the flashback makes it clear that Loki idolized Xebec in the same way Luffy admires Shanks. Loki also claims he was born in the wrong era, saying he wanted to grow up and be a part of the Rocks Pirates. Given how close this subject is to his heart, fans can expect it to be the first time Loki has shown emotional vulnerability.

While spoilers don’t specify this, the nature of this focus and discussion makes it a safe presumption. Luffy is then seen giving Loki some meat to help him recover, which helps him a bit but far from fully heals his injuries. While spoilers don’t specify this, it’s likely that Luffy tries to bond with Loki here also given how similar their origins and experiences with pirates are.

One Piece chapter 1145 spoilers then claim that Jinbe successfully puts out the fire caused by Loki’s use of Ragnir a couple of chapters ago. However, the issue ends with Gunko of the Holy Knights suddenly appearing on Colon’s svarr, standing face-to-face with everyone there and presumably setting up a fight. Spoilers also end by claiming once again that the series will be on break following chapter 1145’s official release on Monday, April 7, 2025.

