One Piece chapter 1145: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapter 1145 is set to release on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 12 AM JST, according to the official MANGA Plus website. With the stage set for most of the Elbaph Arc’s major fights to begin, fans can expect the upcoming installment to officially start them before returning focus to Loki in the Underworld.

However, details on the issue's events are currently unavailable, given that verifiable spoilers for One Piece chapter 1145 have yet to be leaked. While they're expected to be shared during the release week, they're typically shared roughly halfway into the release week rather than at its very start.

Thankfully, there is official release information for the issue via sources like Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform. This article will also speculate on what to expect from One Piece chapter 1145 and more.

One Piece chapter 1145 release date and time

Gaban will likely head to the Walrus Academy for Colon's sake in One Piece chapter 1145 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1145 officially releases at 12AM JST on Monday, April 7, 2025 in Japan. A majority of overseas readers will instead see the issue be made available on Sunday, April 6. Very few international audiences will instead see chapter 1145 go live early in the morning on Monday, April 7 like Japanese readers. Exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.

One Piece chapter 1145 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Standard Time 8AM, Sunday, April 6, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11AM, Sunday, April 6, 2025 British Summer Time 4PM, Sunday, April 6, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5PM, Sunday, April 6, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, April 6, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, April 6, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, April 7, 2025 Australia Central Time 12:30AM, Monday, April 7, 2025

Where to read One Piece chapter 1145

The Holy Knights may confront the Straw Hats and others directly in One Piece chapter 1145 (Image via Toei Animation)

For overseas audiences, there are three major options for reading chapter 1145 immediately upon its official release. Viz Media’s official website and Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service offer free reading, but at the cost of only making select chapters available.

While Shonen Jump+ offers full access to One Piece and more series, this is gated behind a (relatively inexpensive) monthly subscription fee.

One Piece chapter 1144 recap

One Piece chapter 1144 began with Franky showing Ripley a building that appeared to be the decrepit remains of an Ancient Giant Robot. As she said it was over three thousand years old, the lightning cloud nightmare monster suddenly appeared to attack them. Focus then shifted to the Western Village, where the Giants defeated the draugr but with significant losses. The Straw Hats tried getting involved in the fight, but they weren’t allowed to as guests.

Colon was also forbidden from fighting due to being a child, with Nami then taking Jarul to the injured Aurust Castle guards so he could learn the truth. As Jinbe suspected the intruders to be Devil Fruit users, Brook commented that there’s enough chaos to be more than two of them.

Jarul announced with this info in mind as he told Nami and the others to stay back. However, they ended up going to fight with Colon, who prepared his own svarr to head out on.

Focus then shifted to the Holy Knights, where Gunko was revealed to be a fan of Brook’s music. As Sommers made fun of her favorite song being New World, focus shifted to Saul, who was trying to save the children. After finding something that worked, the monsters began attacking him as if to stop him from interfering. The issue ended with Dorry and Brogy destroying two monsters with one Hakkoku as they entered the fight in the village alongside Scopper Gaban.

What to expect from One Piece chapter 1145 (speculative)

One Piece chapter 1145 will likely open up with a continued focus on either the Walrus Academy battleground or that of the Western Village. In either case, both should be given updates in the issue’s first half, with Gaban and co entering the fight in the village and the Straw Hats at the Walrus Academy.

Focus should then shift to the Underworld, where Hajrudin is asking Loki what he could possibly mean as they hear Jarul’s announcement ring out. The issue will likely end with Loki telling them to listen to what he has to say before they go to fight, starting the flashback of King Harald’s death.

