One Piece chapter 1144 confirms manga's first April release date

Monday, March 24, 2025 saw the official release week for One Piece chapter 1144 begin, bringing with it initial spoilers which confirmed no break after the issue’s official release. In turn, this confirms that the manga’s first official release date for the month of April 2025 will come on Monday, April 7, 2025 with chapter 1145.

This news regarding the manga’s release schedule following One Piece chapter 1144 comes from X (formerly Twitter) user and reputable series leaker, @pewpiece (Pew). In turn, this news also gives fans an idea of what to expect regarding the manga’s schedule for the month of April, assuming mangaka Eiichiro Oda maintains his habitual cadence.

Initial leaks regarding One Piece chapter 1144 all but confirm manga’s April 2025 release schedule

With One Piece chapter 1144 set to officially release on Monday, March 31, 2025 and allegedly not be followed by a break, fans can expect chapter 1145 a week later on Monday, April 7. However, it’s likely that chapter 1145 will be followed by a break week, as this would mark the manga’s third release in a row. Oda’s series would then return on Monday, April 21 and subsequently on Monday, April 28 to close out the month.

Fans can count on this being the manga’s April 2025 release schedule based on currently available information given Oda’s typical release cadence. For several years, Oda has been preferential to a three-on-one-off approach. Essentially, this means that Oda will typically publish three chapters in a row over the course of three weeks before taking a one-week break. In other words, the series typically publishes three chapters in a month with one planned break week.

While the alleged first leaks regarding One Piece chapter 1144 would suggest the manga’s April 2025 releases to be as outlined above, this is subject to change. One of the biggest factors is Oda’s personal health, as any breaks taken for his health or otherwise would interrupt this cadence. A publication break for Weekly Shonen Jump by Shueisha would also interrupt this schedule, but these are typically planned occurrences rather than unplanned.

However, currently available information suggests fans can count on Oda’s typical release cycle continuing as planned for the foreseeable future. Pew and other reputable series leakers and news sources will likely announce any sudden breaks that would interrupt this schedule. Adjustments to official release dates on platforms like MANGA Plus will also reflect these unexpected changes once made.

Oda’s manga began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 1997, where it is still ongoing with regular serialization today. However, the manga is progressing through its final saga and is expected to end in the next few years. Toei Animation began a television anime adaptation in October 1999, which returns in April 2025 after a six-month hiatus to overhaul production standards.

