One Piece: Major predictions for chapter 1144 spoilers

As Loki seemingly prepares to reveal the truth regarding King Harald’s murder, One Piece fans are expecting chapter 1144 to mark the start of a long flashback. While fans are nevertheless excited for this, they’re also desperate for any verifiable pre-release leaks that will confirm their suspicions of Loki’s innocence or justification.

However, reputable leaks for One Piece chapter 1140 are unavailable as of this article’s writing. Fans will also be waiting sometime for this pre-release information, given that the series’ leaker community typically starts the spoiler process roughly halfway through the issue’s release week. Moreover, spoilers are never guaranteed and are liable to stop coming at any point given their illicit nature.

Thankfully, some aspects of One Piece chapter 1144 can be predicted with a relative level of certainty given the latest events. While a flashback will begin, fans can expect it to quickly focus on Loki and King Harald’s relationship. Although the latter’s death is unlikely to be shown in the upcoming issue, it should set the stage for this focus in the subsequent release.

One Piece likely to spend almost all of chapter 1144 highlighting Loki and Harald’s loving relationship

One Piece chapter 1144 should open up with a continued focus on the present, seeing Hajrudin angrily confused by Loki’s words. As the reactions of Luffy and others are seen and heard, Hajrudin will likely try to kill Loki once more while saying he must be lying. Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji will likely intervene here given that they are Straw Hat Pirates and, as a member of the Grand Fleet, Hajrudin is technically their subordinate.

The three will likely comment on not sensing any malice or deceit from Loki’s words whatsoever. Hajrudin may argue this is due to him being at death’s door, but Gerd will likely chime in to say he’s stable and that isn’t the case. Now calm, Hajrudin will likely drop his weapon before telling Loki he’s willing to listen to what he has to say. This should prompt a flashback to the pair’s childhood to begin, starting at a similar point to the mini-flashback in the previous issue.

One Piece chapter 1144 will likely see Loki narrate the flashback, explaining that he grew up incredibly happy on Elbaph as a kid. In addition to exploring the Underworld and pulling pranks, he’ll also likely clarify that he had a fantastic relationship with his father, King Harald. Hajrudin will likely also be seen as having a great relationship with Harald, prompting Loki to add that his inheriting Harald’s Ancient Giant blood took their bond to another level.

This should prompt a shift in focus to King Harald training Loki, telling him to be proud of the blood he inherited and live up to its potential as a warrior. Loki will likely do something that impresses Harald greatly, who’ll praise his son with words specifically befitting a brave soldier. Loki’s narration will likely then reveal that Harald suddenly changed some years later, no longer impressed with either Loki or Hajrudin’s progress as warriors.

This will likely culminate in the removal of Harald’s horns, which Loki will likely be profoundly bothered by given their prior relationship. Hajrudin will likely convince Loki to speak with their father about it, which he’ll do late at night. As he approaches Harald’s throne room, he’ll likely hear his father arguing with Jarul about something. The issue will likely end with Loki clearly discovering that his father is now collaborating with the World Government.

