One Piece chapter 1143 spoilers: Loki teases true motive for killing Harald as Holy Knight Devil Fruits are confirmed

One Piece chapter 1143 spoilers were expected to focus primarily on both the Holy Knights and Loki continuing to make their respective moves against Elbaph. Unofficially shared earlier this week by reputable sources, the spoilers allege that this is the upcoming isntallment’s exact focus, but with some unexpected twists.

For one, the One Piece chapter 1143 spoilers see Loki go down relatively easily despite his recent intimidation with what’s said to be a “weak blow” from Luffy. The issue also elaborates on exactly what the Devil Fruits of the newest Holy Knights are, in turn confirming a fan theory which has been circulating since their collective debut.

One Piece chapter 1143 spoilers see Loki begin to elaborate on why he killed King Harald

One Piece chapter 1143 spoilers open up with the issue’s title, which is allegedly “God’s Knight.” Fans can expect the English title to be translated as “Holy Knight,” as this is the group’s official English name. The spoilers then address the issue’s cover story, which is the Straw Hat crew racing on flying fish. This is likely a reader request, but that isn’t specified here.

Beginning the issue’s story content, spoilers start by claiming that Saint Shepherd Sommers has eaten the Iba Iba no Mi, which spoilers translate as the Thorn-Thorn Fruit. The Fruit is said to function by attacking whoever touches his designated targets with thorns. Likewise, the stronger the person’s love is for Sommers’ designated target, the more painful the thorns are. Spoilers don’t specify if the thorns are made more painful via quantity or quality.

One Piece chapter 1143 spoilers then address Saint Rimoshifu Killingham’s Devil Fruit, which is the Dragon-Dragon Fruit, Model: Qilin. Spoilers don’t reveal the Fruit’s Japanese name here, but they do specify its signature ability is to materialize objects from people’s dreams. These reveals seemingly happen as the Holy Knights are eating in the forest, with spoilers next setting the scene for such a focus on them.

After realizing they have no salt, Sommers begins thinking about salt while Killingham puts him to sleep. He then pulls the salt out of his dream, showing that the Fruit can be used for mundane or extraordinary purposes. This also confirms the fan theory that Killingham was responsible for both putting the Elbaphian children to sleep, and creating the monsters which they drew earlier in the day.

One Piece chapter 1143 spoilers then shift focus back to the Underworld, where Loki still stands before Luffy and co. Luffy punches Loki with what’s said to be a “weak blow” that still causes him to faint. Zoro notes that Loki was near death despite his blustering, with Luffy then asking Gerd to treat Loki. She resists initially, but eventually agrees to help him out. A flashback of Hajrudin’s past then begins, revealing that Loki has bullied him since they were children.

Hajrudin also specifies that he wants revenge for their father’s murder, seemingly intent on killing Loki here likewise despite Gerd’s efforts to treat him. However, spoilers then jump to the end of the issue, where Loki allegedly wakes up. He then effectively says to Hajrudin that he didn’t want to kill their father, but there’s a hidden truth which explains why he had to. Spoilers end by specifying that the series will not be on break following chapter 1143’s official release.

