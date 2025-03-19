This fight in One Piece's Elbaph Arc will prove who the true Monster Trio is

One Piece chapter 1143 is set to be released on March 24, 2025, but the spoilers for the chapter have already been released. The spoilers saw Loki returning to his senses after getting knocked out by Luffy's blow. However, he might be fully healed after this and this might be the test of how strong the Monster Trio has become for a very long time.

The Monstrio trio hasn't seriously fought a single opponent since the series' start, even though they have fought a single crew as a trio. Against Loki, the true chemistry of these three might come to light and this would prove the true potential of this trio.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series and expresses the author's opinion.

One Piece: Why the Monstrio Trio needs to prove their worth against Loki

Loki as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1143 spoilers returned to the Dead Realm after showcasing the frenzy at the Walrus School. As expected, Loki was still adamant about getting free. However, to calm him down, Luffy punched the accursed prince slightly. Surprisingly, this punch was enough to nearly kill Loki due to his prior injuries from Shamrock and Gunko.

So, Luffy requested Gerd to heal Loki. After Loki woke up, he was much better than before, which made the fans speculate a round two with Loki. However, this time, Luffy might not be alone as Loki could face the Monster Trio.

The monster trio as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Coincidently, this might also be the perfect time for Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji to test their teammate against one of their strongest opponents. The Monster Trio is a term used for the three Straw Hat Pirates (Monkey D Luffy, Vinsmoke Sanji, and Roronoa Zoro).

The term is coined from the monstrous strength of these three who could face a monster-level threat on their own. However, could these three be similar when fighting an enemy together? The series has yet to showcase the Monster Trio in a serious team battle against an opponent.

The monster trio as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In the past, Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji have fought together but only briefly (not in a proper fight). Moreover, during One Piece's pre-time skip, these three were seen fighting for food together which couldn't be considered equivalent to fighting an enemy.

With One Piece currently in its final saga, it would be fitting that the Straw Hat Pirates' Monster Trio gets tested by one of the biggest calamities they might face in the last part of the Grand Line. Loki, having numerous supernatural powers in addition to his devil fruit powers, might be the perfect opponent for the fight against Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji.

Final thoughts

It's ironic how the Monster Trio has yet to be tested as a team, even though they have been together since they set sail. So, fans might also that it would be the perfect time for Luffy, Sanji, and Zoro to be tested as a group, and to see if their chemistry is as good as their battle skills.

