Latest One Piece spoilers finally reveal Sommers and Killingham's Devil Fruits

The Holy Knights, the World’s Government’s elite warriors and law enforcers, have taken center stage in One Piece as they arrived on Elbaph, their sights set on taking over the island. First, a girl named Gunko and a man named Figarland Shamrock— the son of Figarland Garling, and the elder twin of Shanks, the “Red-Haired” pirate Emperor— sought the mighty Loki to recruit him into their ranks.

Loki’s steadfast refusal sparked a shift in Shamrock and Gunko’s plans, as they summoned two more colleagues to escalate the campaign and bend Elbaph to the World Government’s will. With Shamrock being called back to Mary Geoise for mysterious reasons, Gunko and the other two Holy Knights, Rimoshifu Killingham and Shepherd Sommers, remained on Elbaph to continue the mission.

Together, the three Holy Knights unleashed their Devil Fruit powers on Elbaph’s inhabitants, tormenting them with some unique yet appalling moves. Gunko’s ability to create arrow-like strips that can pierce targets and form pathways for various purposes is already known to be a byproduct of the Arrow-Arrow Fruit, and now One Piece chapter 1143 has unveiled the names of Sommers and Killingham’s Devil Fruit powers (Iba-Iba no Mi and Ryu-Ryu no Mi Moderu: Kirin, respectively), as well as their characteristics.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1143.

One Piece chapter 1143 reveals the Devil Fruit names and powers of two fearsome Holy Knights

A reign of torment begins on Elbaph

One Piece is painting a creepy scenario in Elbaph (Image via Shueisha)

Ready to drive Elbaph into despair, the Holy Knights have decided to kidnap the children of the Giant Race. With a sadistic tendency somehow reminiscent of the disgusting Human Hunting Tournaments held by the Celestial Dragons, like the one hosted in God Valley 38 years before the present One Piece narration, Gunko, Sommers, and Killingham turned their mission into a game.

The trio targeted the Walrus School, where they used their Devil Fruit powers on the unsuspecting Giant children. Chaos erupted as monstrous figures materialized around the school, while the children slipped into a strange slumber. Jaguar D. Saul and his friend Kiba fended off the monsters, defeating one resembling the legendary snake Jormungandr.

The responsible was Saint Killingham (Image via Shueisha)

Kiba used his hammer to strike the Jormungandr-like serpent with a powerful blow, and Saul finished off the monster with a punch imbued in Armament Haki. However, Saul, Kiba, and the other Walrus School teachers, as well as Chopper and Nico Robin, could only watch as more huge monsters appeared. Meanwhile, the children began to sleepwalk, their bodies lining up in an eerie march that left Saul and the others startled.

Gunko’s arrows directed the sleepwalking children towards the coast, luring them away from their protectors and the school. However, the responsible for the children’s weird behavior was Saint Killingham, who used his peculiar Devil Fruit ability to put them to sleep. He also conjured the monsters by materializing what the children feared the most.

The revelations in One Piece chapter 1143's spoilers

One Piece chapter 1143 is set to officially release on March 24, 2025, on Shueisha’s official MANGA Plus app and website. According to the first leaks, the chapter focuses on the Holy Knights, unveiling Saint Sommers and Saint Killingham’s nasty Devil Fruit abilities.

Saint Sommers wields the powers of the Thorn-Thorn Fruit— Iba-Iba no Mi in the original Japanese— which allows him to mangle his enemies with thorns. More specifically, when a foe touches anything that has been affected by Sommers’ ability, they will feel pain equal to their love for the touched object or person.

This complex Devil Fruit suits Sommers’ character, as this middle-aged Holy Knight has been introduced as a man who considers love a means for people to hurt each other and wears an uniform adorned with a rose pinned to his chest. Sommers also carries a sword whose handguard is filled with thorns, further hinting at the theme of his Devil Fruit.

Saint Sommers in the One Piece manga (Image via Shueisha)

Saint Killingham is said to have the Dragon-Dragon Fruit Model: Qilin, known as Ryu-Ryu no Mi Moderu: Kirin in original Japanese. This Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit allows Killingham to transform into the Qilin— a guardian deity from Eastern mythology— as well as transform into a hybrid between a human and the aforementioned legendary creature.

So far, Killingham has only been seen in his human-Qilin hybrid form, which shows him as a dragon-like humanoid with a long serpentine neck and a horse-like head, characterized by antlers and huge whiskers. His body is surrounded by a ribbon of white flaming smoke.

Owing to this Devil Fruit, Killingham also has the surreal power to put people to sleep and materialize things from their dreams. At Walrus School, the teachers had asked the children to draw what they feared the most, and the resulting draws included Jormungandr, as well as other monstrous creatures, including an evil-looking Nika.

Saint Killingham in the One Piece manga (Image via Shueisha)

Essentially, Killingham turned the children’s nightmares into reality by creating the monsters they had previously drawn. His powers resemble a blend of the dangerous Schrift abilities that Gremmy and As Nodt wield in Tite Kubo’s Bleach.

Nodt was known as Sternritter F for his Schrift “The Fear,” which enabled him to overwhelm his enemies by instilling fear into them so that they would lose control of all rational thought. As for Gremmy, he could use the Schrift power of V, “The Visionary,” to bring imagination to life, effectively turning fantasy into reality at will.

In One Piece chapter 1143, the Holy Knights are eating, but notice they forgot the salt. So, Killingham creates it with his Devil Fruit powers. He has Sommers think about the missing salt only to put him to sleep and then materialize it from his dream.

However, as Killingham himself acknowledged, his creations are only temporary. They come with an expiration date, and vanish when their time is up. It’s unknown whether and how they can be canceled before the time limit.

The recent revelations only heighten the threat posed by the Holy Knights. Their menacing Devil Fruit abilities explain why even Monkey D. Dragon was wary of them.

With the Holy Knights standing out as some of the most perilous antagonists in One Piece’s final saga, the Elbaph Giants are unlikely to prevail. Therefore, the Straw Hat Pirates will need to rise to the challenge.

