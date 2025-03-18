Nika does have an opposite in One Piece (but it may not be another Sun God)

One Piece changed massively with the introduction of Nika and what this represents in the entire lore of the series, hence why it has become one of its biggest mysteries since author Eiichiro Oda hasn't revealed the whole truth. In that regard, just as there is a Sun God Nika, there is the possibility of having a direct opposite, as evidenced by some hints in the Elbaph arc in the manga.

Ad

As shown during this arc in the One Piece manga, Nika is described by the Giants as a destroyer, which doesn't fit with what the audience has seen thus far in the story.

While this could mean another side of this legendary figure that readers haven't been informed about, there is also the possibility that the Moon God exists and its historical records have been mixed with the Sun God's.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Ad

Trending

Explaining how a Moon God exists in One Piece and would be Nika's direct opposite

Loki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

It has been stated in the series that Nika is going to bring liberation as the Sun God, but once the Straw Hats entered Elbaph, there have been a lot of tales of this mythological figure as a destroyer. When considering that Loki calls himself the Sun God, there is an argument to be made that this figure is not truly Nika but its opposite, the Moon God.

Ad

That would make sense since the World Government has manipulated history so regular people don't know about the events of the Void Century, meaning that they could have done the same with the Giants so they think of Nika as a monster or as a much more violent deity.

This would also explain why the Holy Knights are interested in having Loki join their side since perhaps he ate the Devil Fruit of the Moon God and they want to have that power to face Luffy and his friends.

Ad

When considering that the Sun God Nika is a figure of freedom and liberation, expressed through the characters of Luffy and Joy Boy, there is an argument to be made that the Moon God would be the opposite.

This figure would want to conquer, destroy, and take from others, which is a contrast that would make sense given the context of the series.

Possible candidates for the Moon God character

Imu and Blackbeard as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

Leaving aside the character of Loki, Imu seems like one of the best candidates to be the Moon God in One Piece because of his status as the leader of the World Government and how it seems that he managed to defeat Joy Boy during the Void Century war.

Ad

It would make sense given the context of the story and his thematic differences with the character of Luffy, especially considering the amount of power he would need to clash with Nika.

On the other hand, Blackbeard has been teased as a direct opposite of Luffy and seems to share a similar ambition, although his motivations are a lot more evil. Therefore, that seems to be a logical direction for this character if Oda decides to establish him as the final boss of the series.

Ad

Final thoughts

All in all, the concept of an opposite to Nika would make sense in One Piece and would make the world of this series even richer while also giving the Straw Hats a significant danger as an antagonist. Furthermore, it would provide more details regarding the lore of the Sun God and how it fits into the series.

Related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback