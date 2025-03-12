The Lodestar Island is just as important in One Piece as Laugh Tale

One Piece fans have been looking forward to Laugh Tale Island because it is the last one in the Straw Hats' journey, but Lodestar Island also has a very important role to play in the story. That is because it is the second-to-last island in the Grand Line and the final territory that can reached through the Log Pose, adding an air of finality to the story.

Much like Laugh Tale, this island was built by One Piece author Eiichiro Oda from the beginning of the story and will represent a fitting conclusion for the epic journey that Luffy and his crew have gone through. Moreover, this also represents the chance for several other pirate groups to clash since the likes of Blackbeard, Shanks, and Buggy are going after the titular treasure.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Explaining the importance of Lodestar Island in One Piece

Roger's crew were the last ones to reach Lodestar (Image via Toei Animation).

One underrated importance of Lodestar Island is stated by Inuarashi, who claims that this place explains the origin of the Poneglyphs and the civilization that created them. That alone is enough reason to make it a place that deserves a lot more attention, especially how this connects with one of the members of the Straw Hats, Nico Robin, and her quest to discover the truth of the world.

As mentioned earlier, all the paths in the Grand Line eventually lead to Lodestar Island, meaning that other crews might meet Luffy's crew over there. This could translate into a potential clash with the Blackbeard Pirates or an encounter between Luffy and Shanks, which has the potential of being one of the most emotional moments in the entire franchise.

There is also the fact that this is supposed to be the last island that can be reached through a Log Pose, which means that this place needs to provide an explanation to reach Laugh Tale. This is a monumental element in the story and one that doesn't get enough attention as it is.

More details about this

The Poneglyphs as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

While Laugh Tale will be the most important island because it holds the One Piece treasure, Lodestar has strong thematic relevance because the series begins with the journey to the Grand Line and is going to end there. It will make the reader harken back to the days when Luffy teamed up with the likes of Nami and Roronoa Zoro for the first, which is bound to be a big moment for everyone involved.

Furthermore, this island is also bound to connect many different factions, which is going to represent the conclusion of several plot points and the revelation of several mysteries. A good example is getting a deeper insight into Shanks' origins and what makes Blackbeard tick as a character since they are two individuals who hold several big secrets in the story.

Final thoughts

Lodestar Island is bound to be one of the most important moments in One Piece history because of what it represents for the franchise and how it concludes a long journey for the main crew. Moreover, it holds so many secrets that it is impressive that fans are not talking about this place more often.

