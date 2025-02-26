Harley texts tease Blackbeard, not Imu, as One Piece’s true final villain

One Piece has several plot points that need to be dealt with in the coming arcs and one of the most prevalent is the role of the final villain. While most people assume that Imu might be the one who fills that position, a recent theory on X made by the user @BlacktyonteXavi states that the Harley texts could be teasing Blackbeard in that role.

The idea of Blackbeard as the final One Piece villain isn't new and has a decent chance, but this theory adds the context of the three ages and connects it with Yonko's statement of saying "This is my age!". Moreover, it gives greater context to this character's rare ability to have more than one Devil Fruit at the same time.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Explaining how the Harley texts could tease Blackbeard's final villain position in One Piece

It was established in the Harley texts in chapter 1136 that the world of this series has been destroyed in two previous ages, with the current one reaching its end in the current story with the Mother Flame and the water rising. This makes a lot of sense when considering that Imu views himself as a god, but this could also pave the way for Blackbeard's rise as a villain.

There is also the fact this theory highlights the possibility of three deities who were responsible for the creation of reality, with one of them being Luffy's Nika powers and Imu having his own variation. Moreover, this could establish Blackbeard's potential as a destroyer, the protagonist as a liberator, and the leader of the World Government preserving the status quo, which fits with Trimurti in Hindu mythology.

The theory goes one step further by arguing that these three deities could have treated reality as their playground, leading to the presumption that they could have created the Ancient Weapons as a result of that mindset. In that regard, there is a chance that Blackbeard's deity was the one that created said weapons and perhaps explains his ability to take several Devil Fruits.

More details of this theory

The concept of the three gods would be quite fitting since the One Piece manga seems to set up a clash between Imu and Luffy, which means that Blackbeard's role as an agent of chaos could be the twist that author Eiichiro Oda is establishing. It would make sense given the way this villain has been used in the story as he is rarely in the forefront and continues to pick up small victories here and there.

Moreover, there is little information regarding Blackbeard's past beyond his former association with Whitebeard and the fact that he is part of the D. Clan. This could be a conscious decision by Oda seems he wants to build up mystery until his role as a potential third deity could be revealed, turning the story upside down and giving him a role as the definitive final boss of the series.

Final thoughts

There is no denying that Blackbeard has been established as a major player in the One Piece manga, which could have a major twist. The idea of him being the third deity, the one who can be at the same level as Luffy and Imu, would make a lot of sense given the context of the story.

