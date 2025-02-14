True nature of Blackbeard's powers in One Piece may be comparable to My Hero Academia's One For All

One Piece has several mysteries, one of the most prominent being how Blackbeard can eat and use more than one Devil Fruit at the same time, which has been established to be impossible for normal people. Now, there is a theory that the Yonko could have a Devil Fruit named Frutio Frutio no Mi, which works similarly to the main Quirk in My Hero Academia, One For All.

This theory suggests that the One Piece twist is going to be that Blackbeard originally had a Devil Fruit that allowed him to absorb others and use their powers, hence why he specifically wanted the Yami Yami no Mi. Much like One For All in My Hero Academia, this item could allow its user to store other powers but there might be some specific limitations to deal with.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

One Piece's Blackbeard's true Devil Fruit could be like My Hero Academia's One For All

Blackbeard as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

The theory explains that Blackbeard, at some point in his life, found the Frutio Frutio no Mi and this gave him the ability to absorb other Devil Fruits, explaining why he can do that. Moreover, this would give greater context to the villain searching for the Yami Yami no Mi and even going as far as stealing a crew member for him since this one allows him to extract other Devil Fruits.

This potential true Devil Fruit of his could be similar to the Quirk known as One For All in My Hero Academia, which can store the powers of past users and the current one can use them. However, there is also the possibility that Blackbeard might have a limit of sorts since he only has three Devil Fruits if this theory proves correct.

Much like One For All, there is the possibility that Blackbeard's body cannot withstand an endless amount of Devil Fruits, hence why he is careful of the ones he chooses. The My Hero Academia protagonist, Izuku "Deku" Midoriya, had to endure much physical pain to get his body used to One For All and its different powers, so there could be a similarity.

More details regarding this theory

Blackbeard as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

If One Piece confirms that Blackbeard has a unique Devil Fruit that allows him to steal others, this could be highly coveted, drawing any parallelism to Luffy and his Nika Fruit. There is not much information on this character's past, as of this writing, so this theory could add another layer of complexity to who and what he is.

Many fans claim that Blackbeard is going to usurp Imu and the Gorosei as the main villain of the series, so having a Devil Fruit of this caliber could potentially raise him to that level. Moreover, this theory would also explain the nature of his abilities without breaking the logic of the series since he has been the only exception thus far.

Final thoughts

There is no denying that Blackbeard's powers are one of the biggest mysteries in One Piece and this could be the most logical way to explain them. It could be an exception in the series' battle system, much like One For All in My Hero Academia, and could explain the villain's actions throughout the series.

