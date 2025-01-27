My Hero Academia season 8 won't be Deku's last anime appearance

My Hero Academia season 8 will begin airing in Fall 2025, with the season adapting the final portion of Kōhei Horikoshi's story. There will be a lot of pressure on Studio Bones to go all out and deliver the highest quality animation possible as the series has suffered from bad animation. This has dampened the popularity of the series.

However, with the spin-off series, My Hero Vigilantes, scheduled for April 2025, fans wonder whether My Hero Academia season 8 will be the last time they will see the protagonist, Izuku Midoriya, on screen. A theory on Reddit speculates that this might not be the end for Deku after all.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Deku's last anime appearance might not be in My Hero Academia season 8

Deku (Image via Studio Bones)

The stakes are high for the final season of My Hero Academia, which aims to bring to life the remaining chapters of the Final War Arc and the Epilogue Arc. Among its highlights is the finale showdown between Deku and Tomura Shigaraki, a massive battle that will decide the fate of the world. Fans are excited to see how Studio Bones will deliver this epic moment.

However, alongside this excitement comes a sense of melancholy, as fans prepare to bid farewell to the beloved characters they shared so many memories with and have cherished for so long. While some popular characters, like All Might and Endeavor, are set to appear in the anime, the central protagonist, Deku, will likely hang up his cape for good.

Team-Up Missions cover (Image via Viz Media)

Deku does not feature in the Vigilantes anime and as things stands now it appears as if his journey on the screen will end with season 8. However, a reddit fan theory suggests that this might not be the end for the hero. According to the theory, the spin-off manga, My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions, created by Yoco Akiyama could see Deku do some fun mission alongside his mentors.

Team-Up Missions is a spin-off manga revolving around an ambitious program which groups young and aspiring heroes with pro heroeos to carry out exciting and dangerous missions. There is no guarantee who will be teamed up with whom when carrying out these missions, making it an exciting opportunity for everyone.

Deku (Image via Studio Bones)

While there has been no official announcement about the Team-Up Missions spin-off manga receiving its own anime adaptation, it remains a real possibility. After all, Vigilantes, another spin-off, was made canon by Horikoshi himself and is currently being adapted into an anime series scheduled for release in April 2025.

Given the global popularity of Horikoshi's mangum opus, the idea of the Team-Up Missions spin-off receiving its own anime adaptation in the future isn’t far-fetched. However, this would likely only happen following the releases of Vigilantes season 1 and My Hero Academia season 8. With Studio Bones animating both series, it'll be a while before fans receive any more content.

