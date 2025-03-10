One Piece what-if: Would having a Devil Fruit make Zoro stronger?

One Piece has two battle systems centered around Devil Fruits and Haki, with some characters using both, but many use only one. In that regard, Roronoa Zoro has become known in the series because of his swordsmanship abilities and Haki, so it is interesting to ask if he would be stronger with a Devil Fruit.

Naturally, it also depends greatly on the type of Devil Fruit he has, since One Piece has a wide variety of powers given by these objects. It is also worth pointing out if this hypothetical scenario has Zoro with Haki and said Devil Fruit, or just with the latter, which can present an entirely different discussion.

Explaining whether a Devil Fruit would make Zoro stronger or not in One Piece

Zoro, as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Roronoa Zoro has been a powerhouse during most of his run in the series, and is often regarded as the second strongest in the Straw Hat crew, after Monkey D. Luffy. However, when considering his swordsmanship and abilities with Haki, it is quite clear that a Devil Fruit would make him even stronger.

That is because Zoro has proven capable of training hard to master his skills, and it would be logical that he would do the same to improve the use of his Devil Fruit. While some Fruits provide stronger or more special abilities than others, any new skill added to his arsenal would be useful in the long run, since he would have more tools to use in combat.

However, the big question would be if, in this hypothetical scenario, he would have a Devil Fruit instead of his Haki abilities. In that regard, the question would be a lot more difficult to answer since it depends greatly on the Devil Fruit that he gets, which can vary a lot even if he gets the most out of it.

The type of Devil Fruit in One Piece can give certain fighters a stronger edge, with the Zoan-type being a good example. Melee fighters such as Rob Lucci get a significant boost in power and athletic abilities thanks to a Zoan type Fruit, which is something that could benefit someone like Zoro in the long run, given his fighting style.

There is also the possibility of a Logia Fruit, which, proven with cases such as Portgas D. Ace or Sir Crocodile, can give greater defense because they are made of a specific material. However, if he doesn't have Haki to back it up, it could become an issue at this point of the manga, where this second battle system has been so prevalent.

Overall, Roronoa Zoro would be stronger if he had a Devil Fruit in One Piece if he keeps his Haki abilities. However, the biggest question would be the kind of Fruit he would get if he doesn't have Haki, since they have such varying abilities and that could change his style greatly.

