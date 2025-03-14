This One Piece character's presence in Elbaph may be related to the new Holy Knights

One Piece has many mysteries, and one of the most recent was the introduction of the Holy Knights in the current Elbaph arc in the manga. These characters are poised to have a major role in this current storyline, and an X user named @BlacktyonteXavi suggests that Shepherd Sommers could be the real father of Jewelry Bonney.

Ad

This would explain the inclusion of Bonney in this current One Piece arc and also connect her mother Ginny's past with the Celestial Dragons. Furthermore, this theory connects some thematic elements that were already introduced with Sommers and how this could relate to the character of Ginny, especially regarding what author Eiichiro Oda showed in Bartholomew Kuma's past in Egghead.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion. It also contains spoilers.

Ad

Trending

Explaining how Shepherd Sommers could be Jewelry Bonney's father in One Piece

Expand Tweet

Ad

One of the first things Sommers said when first appearing with the other Holy Knights is that "'Love' is something that hurts when it hurts," which directly references the song "Love Hurts" by the English rock band Nazareth. Furthermore, the character also looks very similar to the late drummer of the band, Darrell Sweet.

All of this points out that Sommers could be hurting from a broken heart. It could also be that he was in love with Ginny at some point, but the latter broke away, ending up with Bartholomew Kuma. However, during the time she was held captive with the Celestial Dragons, there is a chance that perhaps she was intimate with the Holy Knight and birthed Bonney, or the latter was the result of a more disturbing experimentation.

Ad

There could be the possibility that, at one point, Sommers was sincerely in love with Ginny and opened his heart to her, which is not impossible when considering that some Celestial Dragons have proven capable of redeeming themselves. However, this could have led to some drastic consequences, such as the death of the rest of the Sommers Celestial Dragons, leading to resentment and hatred toward Ginny.

More details about this theory

Ad

The Holy Knights as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

Another element that this One Piece theory provides is that Ginny was often associated with pigs, especially during the Kuma flashback, because of her appetite. This fits with Sommers' shepherd theme because this profession is often associated with taking care of animals, which, while not the most pleasant metaphor, does fit with the unhinged nature of the Celestial Dragons.

Ad

All of this could lead to a connection between Sommers and Jewelry Bonney, with the latter being the former's daughter, which could continue her arc in the series. For all intents and purposes, Bonney's role in the story was completed during the events of the Egghead arc, and this could lead to her having to come to terms with her past while also giving this Holy Knight a bit more depth as a character in the process.

Ad

Final thoughts

The idea of Jewelry Bonney being Shepherd Sommers' daughter in One Piece could be very interesting and also give both characters a greater role in this story. Furthermore, it could also give a lot more context to Ginny's past and the events of Bonney's origin.

Related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback