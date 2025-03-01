One Piece reveals Hanafuda's fate and the Big Mom Commander who lost to Kid in volume 111 SBS

With the release of One Piece volume 111 on the horizon, a brand-new drop of SBS has been unveiled, allowing fans to satisfy their insatiable curiosity about the franchise’s secrets. A special question-and-answer section is featured in each volume of the One Piece manga. The SBS Corner gives the author, Eiichiro Oda, a chance to interact with fans and answer their questions about various subjects.

The SBS segment bridges the gap between the author and his passionate fanbase, exploring many One Piece-related topics, ranging from key story insights to quirky trivia. While Oda often answers evasively, responding with playful jokes or teasing fans with cryptic hints, he frequently uses this corner to reveal significant details or clarify major misconceptions.

Titled “Adventure in Elbaph”, volume 111 will be available for purchase in Japan on March 4, 2025, introducing a thrilling new chapter in the Straw Hat crew’s journey. Read on to find out what information One Piece author Eiichiro Oda revealed in the SBS of the eagerly awaited Elbaph Arc’s first official volume.

All information presented by Eiichiro Oda in the latest One Piece SBS

Hanafuda was Ulti and Page One’s father

Hanafuda as seen in the SBS (Image via Shueisha)

During the Egghead Arc, it was revealed that Saint Saturn coerced Bartholomew Kuma into joining the Seven Warlords of the Sea to replace a certain member who had been stripped of their title. The One Piece manga itself didn’t show this mysterious Warlord, but the SBS of volume 109 unveiled his identity as “King of Lizards” Hanafuda.

Kuma was, in fact, blackmailed into becoming Hanafuda’s replacement when Portgas D. Ace, the person who had defeated Hanafuda himself, declined the invitation to become a Warlord. The SBS of One Piece volume 111 delved into Hanafuda’s story while confirming his connection with Ulti and Page One and his current status.

In the past, Hanafuda crossed paths with Kaido, the mighty captain of the Beasts Pirates, in a fierce clash. However, the two ended up forming a partnership due to their shared passion for Ancient Zoan Devil Fruits. Hanafuda was fascinated by Kaido’s outstanding power, so he dedicated himself to supporting the “World’s Strongest Creature” rise as the new Pirate King.

Page One and Ulti in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Hanafuda’s devotion to Kaido ran so deep that he even entrusted his own children to him. The latest SBS confirms that Hanafuda’s kids were none other than Ulti and Page One, the two siblings who would one day become known as two of Kaido’s Flying Six. After his defeat at the hands of Ace and subsequent expulsion from the Warlords, Hanafuda set out to reunite with Page One, Ulti, and Kaido.

Unfortunately, some pirates harboring old grudges against Hanafuda killed him on the way. Kaido took Ulti and Page One under his wing, and Ulti eventually got herself two Ancient Zoan Devil Fruits, one for her and the other for her younger brother. Exploiting these powers, they climbed the ranks within Kaido’s Beasts Pirates, a meritocracy-based crew where only the strong can ascend.

The Cross Guild’s business method

The hilarious establishment of the Cross Guild (Image via Toei Animation)

Crocodile recently offered Dracule Mihawk the opportunity to team up to establish Cross Guild. The new organization co-founded by the two former Warlords placed bounties on the Marines, a groundbreaking reversal of the status quo which caused the Navy officers – normally in pursuit of pirates and other outlaws – to become the hunted.

Having – erroneously – assumed that Buggy was the leader of the Cross Guild and that he had recruited Crocodile and even “Hawk Eyes” Mihawk as his subordinates, the World Government proclaimed him to be one of the Four Emperors. Wanting to alienate clamor himself, as he had no intention of becoming an Emperor, Mihawk allowed Buggy to be the figurehead leader of the group.

With Mihawk’s insane battle power as the World’s Strongest Swordsman, Crocodile’s sharp strategic mind, and Buggy’s bizarre celebrity status, the Cross Guild poses a formidable challenge to the World Government.

The Cross Guild's special bounty posters for Marines (Image via Toei Animation)

The Marines are especially threatened, as they struggle to effectively work when fending off bounty hunters and even civilians eager to claim the bounties that the Cross Guild issued on their heads.

In the SBS of One Piece volume 111, a reader questioned the sustainability of the Cross Guild’s business model, wondering how they avoid bankruptcy while continuing to pay out the bounties. Oda explained that the continuous attacks sow fear and uncertainty among the Marines, paralyzing their operations.

This eroded morale cripples the Navy’s efficiency, creating a power vacuum that the organizations belonging to the “underworld” to operate without interference. In return for this advantage, these shadowy groups fund the bounties. Essentially, Oda revealed that the Cross Guild is the audacious face of the underworld’s hidden business empire.

Eustass Kid defeated Snack to copy Big Mom’s Poneglyph

Kid talking about his skirmish with a Sweet Commander (Image via Shueisha)

At one point around the time of the Fish-Man Island Arc, Eustass Kid and his crew ventured into Big Mom’s territory. Charlotte Linlin’s absence only emboldened Kid’s daring assault, as he and his men sank two ships of the Big Mom Pirates. Kid also injured one of Big Mom’s top-ranking officers, the Sweet Commanders, and seized a copy of Big Mom’s Road Poneglyph before making his escape.

The newspapers said that the Kid Pirates were forced to flee, but that’s most likely Big Mom’s spin to mask the truth and save face, as Kid and the others stormed her domain, wreaked havoc, and walked away with a major revenue. For once, Kid’s reckless audacity and arrogance – the same traits that would later lead to his crushing downfall against “Red-Haired” Shanks – reaped a rich reward.

Snack as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

That said, the One Piece manga never mentioned the identity of the Sweet Commander, who lost to Kid. The mystery was solved in the SBS of volume 111, where Eiichiro Oda dropped the answer, revealing that it was Charlotte Snack. Most fans had assumed that Kid had bested Smoothie, so the revelation that Kid only beat Snack may feel a letdown due to the latter’s poor track record.

Snack couldn’t even defeat Vinsmoke Judge and was said to have suffered another crushing loss against Urouge. This humiliating loss against the Worst Generation Supernova prompted Big Mom to demote Snack from his position of Sweet Commander, deeming him unfit for the title.

With his mind, it’s baffling that Big Mom would entrust something as precious as a Road Poneglyph to a relatively weak fighter like Snack, especially when she had someone like Katakuri in her ranks.

The will of a Zoan Devil Fruit

Impel Down's Jailer Beasts (Image via Toei Animation)

A reader asked Oda about Vegapunk Shaka’s claim that the Zoan Devil Fruits users who manage to evolve their powers to the stage of “Awakening” often find themselves consumed by the wild nature of their own Devil Fruit.

The author confirmed that Impel Down’s Jailer Beasts – Minotaurus, Minokoala, Minorhinoceros, Minozebra, and Minochihuahua – are living proof of this, as they once were ordinary people but lost their humanity due to being unable to handle the Awakening of their respective Zoan Devil Fruits. The animal’s inner spirit of the Devil Fruit took control over their human minds, turning these individuals into brutish creatures.

Lucci's Awakened form in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Oda implied that even Rob Lucci isn’t immune to this risk, suggesting that all Awakened Zoan users, no matter how strong they are, face the constant threat of their Devil Fruit’s animal taking control over them. As a cold-blooded killer thriving on combat and murder, Lucci’s personality fully aligns with the instincts carried by his Cat-Cat Fruit Model: Leopard.

Even Monkey D. Luffy, who bears the Human-Human Fruit Model: Nika, might not be safe from this fate. Even Luffy, with his Human-Human Fruit Model: Nika may be at risk of the Devil Fruit’s will taking over his. In fact, many One Piece fans already speculate that the will of the “Sun God” Nika takes over Luffy when the latter enters Gear 5.

Minor content from the SBS of One Piece volume 111

Arlong as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The volume 111 SBS also features some minor trivia, largely consisting of lighthearted tidbits for comedic relief. A fan asked Oda what Devil Fruits he would consume if he could eat two of them. The author answered that he would pick the Clear-Clear Fruit – highlighting his strong desire for it, although he avoided revealing why – and then the Warp-Warp Fruit, claiming that he would use that to save people in danger.

Another funny question revolved around Arlong’s reaction when he found out that Jinbe had joined the Straw Hat Pirates. The villain reacted to the news with a grossed-out face, a moment that Oda was happy to capture in a hilarious artwork. Arlong’s disgusted expression matched the memorable meme-worthy faces already seen on Whitebeard, Oden, Luffy, Zoro, and more One Piece characters.

The Celestial Dragons's hairstyle is just ridicolous (Image via Toei Animation)

When asked about the trademark banana-looking hairstyle of the Celestial Dragons, Oda revealed that it’s called “noble opener” due to its evident resemblance to a wine opener.

The fun continued as a reader asked Oda what satellites Luffy would have if he could split his consciousness into six beings like Dr Vegapunk did with Shaka, Atlas, Lilith, Edison, Pythagoras, and York. As it’s well known, each of these individuals represents a key aspect of Vegapunk’s personality.

According to Oda, Luffy’s hypothetical six satellites would be five copies of York and one of Atlas. York embodied Vegapunk’s lowest instincts revolving around greed, including hunger. Whereas, Atlas embodied the scientist’s desire for violence. Oda’s playful answer clearly underscores Luffy’s straightforward soul as a simple-minded person who only cares about eating and, occasionally, fighting.

The mysterious bridges (Image via Shueisha)

Finally, the mangaka touched on a serious topic. As a fan questioned whether the bridge glimpsed in One Piece chapter 967 during Kozuki Oden’s flashback of his journey with Roger was Tequila Wolf or Bourbon Wolf, Oda replied that it was neither of those.

The author only revealed that it was one of the four bridges mentioned in One Piece chapter 1125 – Tequila Wolf, Vodka Wolf, Rum Wolf, and Bourbon Wolf, all structures built by slaves under the World Government’s command – but refused to give further information. Oda’s evasive answer strongly hints that the mysterious bridge at hand was connected to the narrative of the One Piece world being fated to sink underwater.

