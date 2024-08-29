10 Bleach secrets directly revealed by Tite Kubo

Klub Outside is a Japan-exclusive website that Bleach author Tite Kubo uses to delve into topics that he was unable to focus on in the manga. The website operates according to a question-and-answer format and allows fans to ask Kubo questions that help them gain insight into a certain topic.

With his reply, the mangaka typically reveals unknown details and clarifies equivocal issues concerning the selected subject. Sometimes, Kubo uses Klub Outside to make statements. He recently used the website to declare that he will get more involved in the production of Bleach TYBW Cour 3 than he was with Cour 1 and 2.

Given the sheer number of characters and subplots in Bleach, it’s safe to say that Klub Outside allows Kubo to explore subjects that would otherwise remain confusing or unclear. As such, Klub Outside can be seen as Bleach’s version of One Piece’s well-known SBS column. This article will look at the ten issues that Tite Kubo has shed light on in his personal website.

The most important information disclosed in Bleach's Klub Outside Q&A

1) Did Hitsugaya and Matsumoto notice?

Hitsugaya in the Human World (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When Kubo was asked about Captain Hitsugaya and Rangiku realizing that Ichigo was Isshin Shiba's son, he responded by stating that they did notice it.

"Did Captain Hitsugaya and Rangiku notice that Ichigo was Isshin Shiba's son when they came to the living world?" one fan asked

Kubo's answer:

"Both of them noticed."

Due to the consequences of Masaki’s Hollowfication, Isshin Kurosaki left Gotei 13 to live in the Human World. As the former Captain of the Tenth Division. However, Isshin once had Rangiku Matsumoto as his Lieutenant and the current Captain Toshiro Hitsugaya as his Third Seat.

Many years later, Hitsugaya and Matsumoto were among the Shinigami sent into the Human World to defend Karakura Town from the Arrancar threat. During their stay in the Human World, Hitsugaya and Matsumoto spent time in Ichigo’s house. While the manga didn’t highlight this openly, Kubo confirmed that the two Shinigami noticed that Ichigo was the son of their former captain.

2) Are the Bleach novels canon?

Renji and Rukia (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Question:

"Are the contents and lore of the "BLEACH WE DO knot ALWAYS LOVE YOU" and "BLEACH Can't Fear Your Own World" novels largely decided on by you?"

Kubo's answer:

"I came up with and shared the contents and lore with the two writers, but left the portrayal to them. Whenever there was something they didn't understand along the way they would come to consult with me."

Bleach’s narrative universe also comprises several novels, among which are “WE DO knot ALWAYS LOVE YOU” and “Can’t Fear Your Own World”. The former focuses on the developing relationship between Renji Abarai and Rukia Kuchiki, which culminates in their wedding ceremony. Meanwhile, the latter recounts Tokinada Tsunayashiro’s attempt to create a new Soul King.

When asked about the canon value of these two novels, Kubo explained that he had defined their general outline. He said that he had left the specific portrayal to the authors who wrote them, i.e., Makoto Matsubara and Ryogo Narita. Both Matsubara and Narita completed their respective stories, asking Kubo for input and elucidation whenever they needed.

3) Besides Ulquiorra, can other Arrancar access to Segunda Etapa?

Ulquiorra (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Question:

"If Grimmjow trains, could he eventually unlock Segunda Etapa?"

Kubo's answer:

"Yes."

Resurreciòn is the Arrancar’s equivalent of a Shinigami’s Bankai. Upon using their Resurreciòn, Arrancar unleashes their full power and true form as Hollows, which they had previously sealed in the form of a sword. So far, Ulquiorra Cifer is the only Arrancar who had ever displayed the ability to achieve Segunda Etapa, a second form of Resurreciòn.

According to Kubo, Grimmjow Jaegerjacquez can potentially obtain his own Segunda Etapa if he trains enough. This might be due to Grimmjow’s remarkable mastery of the Resurreciòn. In Bleach TYBW, he showed that, unlike the other Arrancar, he can partially transform his body without needing to perform a full-fledged Resurreciòn.

4) Bleach's unironically greatest hero

Mask de Masculine (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Question:

"l’d like to know more about the relationship between Mask de Masculine and James. Going off of Yhwach's comment about James having died, would it be correct to assume that James is the real body whereas Masculine is just a fictitious form of his?" a fan said.

Answer:

"James is the real one while Masculine is the embodiment of his ideal hero."

During the recent conflict between Shinigami and Quincy, Sternritter S “The Superstar” Mask De Masculine wreaked havoc among the ranks of the Gotei 13. He defeated Ikkaku, Yumichika, Hisagi, Kensei, and Rose, before being ultimately crushed by Renji.

Showing off his new strength after the special training with the Royal Guard, Renji totally overpowered Mask, easily blocking and withstanding the latter’s moves. To turn the tides of the fight, Mask used his Vollstandig, but Renji annihilated him with his Bankai So’o Zabimaru.

The Schrift "The Superstar" creates a life link between James and Mask. As long as Mask himself lives, James can be revived infinitely. Likewise, when James cheers Mask, the latter converts his encouragement into a power-up that significantly boosts him.

Interestingly, Kubo explained that the true holder of the designation Sternritter S “The Superstar” is not Mask, but James, the short, bald man who follows him along. Mask is the physical manifestation of what James considers his hero of dreams.

5) Can Bankai and Resurreciòn be combined?

Kaname Tosen (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Question:

"I believe Tosen can use Hollowfication and enter what would be his Resurreciòn. Can Ichigo and the other Vizards do this as well? Is it possible that they could use both Bankai and Resurreciòn while Hollowfied?"

Kubo's answer:

"It is possible."

As it’s well known, Bankai and Resurreciòn are the strongest forms of, respectively, Shinigami and Arrancar. There’s also a group of Shinigami, the Vizards, who have acquired Hollow powers and can use them while remaining in complete control.

The Vizards unleash their Hollow powers by wearing a Hollow mask, much like Ichigo Kurosaki used to do. Unlike the protagonist’s early unstable transformation, however, the Vizards can fight with their Hollow masks activated without going berserk.

Although not a member of the actual Vizards group, Kaname Tosen possesses the exact same type of powers and can use them simultaneously. Kubo recently confirmed that Ichigo and the Vizards can do the same, stacking their Bankai on top of their Resurreciòn while also using the Hollowfication boost.

6) What are Ururu and Jinta?

Jinta and Ururu (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Question:

"Please tell us the secret behind Ururu and Jinta. Just what are they?"

Kubo's answer:

"Both of them are Modified Souls created by Kisuke."

Ururu Tsumugiya and Jinta Hanakari are two employees of Kisuke Urahara’s shop. Bleach fans especially remember them for their appearances during the first half of the story. Despite their appearances as children, Ururu and Jinta are Modified Souls.

On his Klub Outside website, Bleach author Tite Kubo revealed that the two helpers of Urahara are artificially created souls just like Kon. This explains their abnormal physical prowess, far superior to that of a normal human.

7) The reason why the Quincy couldn't steal Ichigo's Bankai

Asguiaro Ebern tried to steal Ichigo's Bankai, but failed (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Question:

"Was Ichigo’s Bankai unable to be stolen by the medallion due to it being mixed with Hollow power?"

Kubo's answer:

"Yes."

A major plot point of the Thousand-Year Blood War was the Quincy’s ability to steal the Shinigami’s Bankai by sealing it into a medallion. The Gotei 13 captains were cornered by Strernritters, who also deprived them of their strongest power. However, this was only until Urahara developed the Shin’eiyaku, special pills that caused the user of a Bankai to undergo temporary Hollowfication.

Quincy can’t interact with Hollow-type Reiatsu, as it would cause their bodies to fall apart and their souls to be destroyed. Thus, once Hollowfied, the stolen Bankai became poisonous for the Sternritters.

As Kubo explained, this is the same reason why Ichigo’s Bankai couldn’t be stolen. Ichigo’s Shinigami powers were indissolubly merged with Hollow powers, which prevented the Quincy from absorbing his Bankai.

8) Kubo's insane foreshadowing

Aizen's words to Ukitake in Bleach chapter 178 (Image via Shueisha)

Question:

"As Aizen said "No one ever stood atop the heavens before", he then looks at Ukitake and continues "Not you, or I, or the Gods". Was that "you" bit supposed to imply the relationship between Ukitake and the Soul King?"

Kubo's answer:

"Yes."

Throughout Bleach, Tite Kubo placed several subtle hints of how the story would develop. One of the greatest examples of Kubo’s foreshadowing was in chapter 178, when Sosuke Aizen left the Soul Society. While ascending to the sky, covered into an untouchable light, Aizen was questioned by Jushiro Ukitake.

The Captain of the Thirteenth Division asked Aizen how he had become so corrupt, and the treacherous villain responded by announcing his goal to stand atop the world. By doing so, Aizen remarked that no one, not even Ukitake, had ever taken the place of the gods, sitting on the throne of the heavens.

With the later reveal of Ukitake being the host of a god, many fans have interpreted this scene as jaw-dropping foreshadowing from Kubo. In fact, Ukitake’s body was the host of Mimihagi, a god who served as the Right Arm of the Soul King.

In one of his answers in Klub Outside, Kubo confirmed that Aizen’s words weren’t random. He directly referred to Ukitake because he was aware of the latter hosting a full-fledged deity within his body.

9) Hitsugaya's incredibly precocious talent

Isshin, Hitsugaya, and Matsumoto many years ago (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Question:

"Back when Isshin was a Captain, Rangiku was the Vice Captain while Hitsugaya was the Third Seat. Why did Rangiku not advance to the position of Captain?"

Kubo's answer:

"That's because Hitsugaya was more suited for the position of Captain and also because he had already achieved Bankai. By the way, by the time Hitsugaya had joined the Gotei 13 he had already achieved Bankai."

The current Captain of the Tenth Division is Toshiro Hitsugaya, the owner of the formidable ice-type Zanpakuto Hyorinmaru. Several years ago, when the Tenth Division was led by Isshin, Hitsugaya wasn’t the Vice Captain, but only the Third Seat, as the Vice Captain rank was held by Rangiku Matsumoto.

As fans asked him why Matsumoto didn’t step up to become Captain when Isshin left the Gotei 13, Kubo replied that she simply couldn’t compete with Hitsugaya in terms of skill and potential. Despite his very young age, Hitsugaya was already able to use Bankai, something that Matsumoto still seems unable to do.

Hitsugaya’s natural talent was such that he learned to perform Bankai even before the time he joined the Gotei 13. Taking this into account, it’s no surprise that Hitsugaya became the youngest Shinigami to reach the Captain rank in the entire history of Soul Society.

10) The truth about Zangetsu

Ichibei blackened Yhwach's name in Bleach chapter 63 (Image via Shueisha)

Question:

"Back when Old Man Zangetsu tried to tell his name to Ichigo inside his spiritual world, it was covered in black ink and couldn't be seen. Was that the doing of Ichibei Hyosube?"

Kubo's answer:

"That is correct."

For a long time, fans assumed that the old man guiding Ichigo Kurosaki in his inner world was the manifestation of the main character’s Shinigami powers, and thus his Zanpakuto. In truth, the so-called “Old Man Zangetsu” was the manifested spirit of Ichigo’s Quincy powers, which took the form of a young Yhwach.

For years, Old Man Zangetsu pretended to be Ichigo’s Shinigami powers. Seemingly following the will of Masaki Kurosaki, Zangetsu dedicated himself to protecting Ichigo. This included suppressing Ichigo’s true potential, to keep him from becoming a Shinigami.

At one point, Zangetsu was about to reveal Ichigo's identity as Yhwach. However, just as Zangetsu was about to utter that name, the speech bubble became blackened. Long after, the story explained that the name was blacked out by Ichibei Hyosube’s powers.

As the individual who named everything in Soul Society, Ichibei could also erase the name and existence of anything. In fact, he used this ability to cover Yhwach’s name with black ink, preventing Ichigo from learning it. By confirming this, Kubo not only validated a popular fan theory, but also emphasized the umpteenth example of Ichibei’s ambiguous attitude.

