What is the Ice Ability in Bleach? Toshiro Hitsugaya's powers, explained

In Bleach, Toshiro Hitsugaya's powers have captivated fans throughout the series. As the 10th Division Captain of Gotei 13, Hitsugaya wields the most powerful Ice-type Zanpakuto, Hyorinmaru, with which he can control ice and water at ease. As such, it provides him with the means to freeze formidable foes to death on the battlefield.

Since the Thousand Year Blood War anime adaptation's release, many new fans have also developed a liking for the series, and they have become fans of Toshiro's ice abilities following his battle against Bazz-B and Cang Du. As such, fans have been curious about the ice ability in Bleach that Toshiro possesses.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War arc.

Toshiro Hitsugaya's powers as an Ice-type Zanpakuto user make him a formidable opponent for anyone in Bleach

Mangaka Tite Kubo has illustrated many incredible Zanpakutos that can manipulate various elements in his magnum opus, such as Genryusai Yamamoto's fire-type Ryuujin Jakka and Chojiro Sasakibe's lightning-type Gonryomaru. So, what is the ice ability in Bleach?

According to the narrative, Toshiro Hitsugaya's Hyorinmaru is considered the strongest Ice-type Zanpakuto in the Soul Society, with an array of Ice abilities. The 10th Division Captain can directly control ice and water with his Zanpakuto, and come up with a variety of abilities. Moreover, he can also create and manipulate ice and freeze his opponents to death.

Toshiro as seen in Bleach (Image via Pierrot)

Like Yamamoto Genryusai's Ryuujin Jakka or Chojiro's Gonryomaru, Toshiro's Zanpakuto can also affect the weather around him. In fact, his spiritual pressure is akin to his zanpakuto's coldness.

Unsurprisingly, as a child prodigy, Toshiro Hitsugaya became the youngest Captain to achieve a Bankai and become the Captain of the Gotei 13.

Toshiro's Shikai abilities in Bleach

Toshiro Hitsugaya (Image via Bleach Brave Souls)

The 10th Division Captain, Toshiro, releases his Shikai with the command "Reign Over the Frosted Heavens". In its Shikai mode, Hyorinmaru has the ability to control ice and water. Additionally, Toshiro can create ice dragons that fly toward their opponents, instantly freezing them in the process.

Since Toshiro has a deep bond with his Zanpakuto spirit, Hyorinmaru, he has mastered the means to use some of the Bankai abilities in his Shikai mode. One of the strongest techniques of Hyorinmaru in its Shikai release is Tenso Jurin. It allows him to control the weather in his vicinity and freeze his opponents.

Toshiro as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

Moreover, in the Bleach Thousand Year Blood-War arc, Toshiro crafted a unique ability called Shinku Taso Hyoheki, or Multilayer vacuum Ice Wall with the help of his lieutenant Matsumoto's Haineko to combat Bazz-B's flames.

In addition to this defensive technique, he can also manipulate the ice to the tip of his blade and expel it toward his opponents, impaling them in the process. The 10th Division Captain can also use techniques such as Rokui Hyoketsujin to place five snowflakes on the ground in the shape of a pentagon. Anyone who stepped inside this trap would be frozen.

Toshiro's Bankai, Daiguren Hyorinmaru

The Captain of the 10th Division was the youngest Captain to master his Bankai, Daiguren Hyorinmaru. In its Bankai state, Toshiro's ability to manipulate ice is drastically amplified. While he retains most of the Shikai abilities in his Bankai state, the amount of ice produced increases.

Upon the Bankai's activation, Toshiro's appearance changes, and he gains the bodily characteristics of an ice dragon. In his Bankai state, the 10th Division Captain gains Ice-wings, and a tail made of Ice. Enveloped by a case of ice, his sword hand gets encased by an Ice-dragon's head. Additionally, three flowers of ice form behind him, consisting of four petals.

Daiguren Hyorinmaru (Image via Bleach Brave Souls)

Toshiro gets increased mid-air maneuvering capability by using his ice wings. In terms of powers, he can use Hail Flower Dragon or Ryusenka to freeze anything on impact. Other than that, his Sennen Hyoro (Thousand Years' Ice Prison) allows him to construct numerous ice pillars to encircle his opponents, eventually crushing them in the process.

On the other hand, Toshiro can also launch ice projectiles from his sword and use Hyoryu Senbi (Ice Dragon Swirling Tail) to fire a crescent moon ice blast at his foes. As mentioned previously, his Shikai abilities are enhanced in the Bankai state. As such, his Hyoten Hyakkaso sees a stronger version of Tenso Jurin.

Toshiro's complete Daiguren Hyorinmaru (Image via Pierrot)

The 10th Division Captain's capabilities allow him to manipulate the weather at his will, like Genryusai Yamamoto's Ryuujin Jakka. In the Bleach TYBW arc, Toshiro exhibited the true form of his Daiguren Hyorinmaru. According to him, his Bankai reaches its completion when the final petal of the Ice Flower falls.

He also added that he wasn't mature enough to use the full potential of his Bankai. As such, his body changes into an adult's to control the powers of the mature Daiguren Hyorinmaru. In this state, Toshiro exhibits an insurmountable level of power, as he was able to completely freeze one of the Schutzstaffel, Gerald Valkyre.

Shikai Hyoketsu (Image via Tite Kubo)

He becomes capable of freezing large objects from a distance with a simple gesture of his hand. Additionally, anything he cuts ceases to have functionality. However, anyone who came into contact with Toshiro in this condition would be frozen.

Toshiro Hitsugaya's strongest ice ability is Shikai Hyoketsu, which can freeze everything in front of him after four seconds of its buildup. He was able to freeze Gerald Valkyre completely using this technique.

