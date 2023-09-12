One Piece chapter 1092 spoilers: Gear 5's true purpose revealed as Kuma reaches Mariejois

One Piece chapter 1092’s initial spoilers were released on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, bringing with them an exciting early look at the upcoming release of the series. The spoilers were unfortunately delayed from their typical release window. However, they were seemingly worth it assuming what leaker ScotchInformer has posted does indeed prove true.

That being said, author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s series won’t officially release One Piece chapter 1092 and confirm the spoilers, until Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 12 am JST. Thankfully, spoilers from leakers such as ScotchInformer have historically proven accurate enough to discuss as legitimate series info.

Likewise, fans can expect additional spoilers for One Piece chapter 1092 to be released later on throughout the week, hopefully bringing some exciting elaboration to initial spoilers. With Gear 5 already on the way according to these initial leaks, as well as exciting events in other areas of the world, fans can’t wait to see what’s in store for them.

One Piece chapter 1092 sees Akainu engage Kuma in Mariejois as Luffy’s Devil Fruit finds new purpose

One Piece chapter 1092’s initial spoilers begin by claiming the title of the issue to be “The Tyrant’s Rampage in Mariejois Incident.” The chapter’s story content then goes into Kuma’s journey on the Red Line, where he has finally arrived in Mariejois and is currently going on a rampage. However, Fleet Admiral Sakazuki (the former Admiral Akainu) appears to stop him.

The scene shifts to Egghead Island, with a focus on Luffy versus Admiral Kizaru. Luffy is already in his Gear 4 Snake Man form. This suggests that a significant amount of time has passed in their fight since fans last saw the two. Kizaru kicks Luffy with a powerful attack, which unfortunately goes unnamed in initial spoilers. However, fans can expect additional spoilers later on in the week to specify what move this is.

One Piece chapter 1092 then allegedly races towards its end, where Luffy transforms into Gear 5. As the sounds of the Drums of Liberation start ringing out, the giant ancient robot seen earlier in the Egghead Island arc seemingly activates. This is suggested by the fact that the robot’s eyes light up as soon as the Drums are heard, suggesting that a “true purpose” of Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation may have just been revealed.

Spoilers then end by excitingly claiming that there is no break next week for the series, which is certainly welcome news to fans everywhere. This will mark the first issue in roughly a month whose release wasn’t immediately followed by a break. While this was largely due to the Obon holiday in Japan during August, it nevertheless rings true.

Overall, the initial spoilers for One Piece chapter 1092 are incredibly exciting, with Luffy already entering into his Gear 5 state in the fight against Admiral Kizaru. Likewise, the apparent reveal of the Drums of Liberation powering the ancient robot provides further excitement and intrigue, also suggesting that the Straw Hats may have the edge after all.

Kuma’s arrival at and the rampage in Mariejois is also intriguing, with many having suspected that he had a legitimate goal in going to the land of the Celestial Dragons. While that may still prove true, Kuma will now first have to deal with Akainu if he wants to accomplish whatever goal or objective he may have.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

