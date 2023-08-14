How old is Toshiro Hitsugaya in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War? Explained

Since its premiere in early July 2023, the second part of the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has captured the hearts and minds of fans everywhere. With its focus on seeing the various Gotei 13 Captains return with a vengeance to fight the Sternritter, it’s understandable why viewers are so in love with the series.

One particular highlight from the second part of the Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War anime series for fans stems from the return and victory of Squad 10 Captain Toshiro Hitsugaya. In a stunning fashion, fans saw Hitsugaya reclaim his Daiguren Hyorinmaru Bankai from “The Iron” Cang Du before, achieving his victory in the end.

Understandably, this Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War moment was the focus of fans earlier on in the season when the episode first premiered. However, since then, fans have taken a great interest in Hitsugaya as a character, with many asking how old the youthful Captain is.

Squad 10 Captain Toshiro Hitsugaya’s age in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is a tricky subject

Expand Tweet

Fans’ curiosity in Hitsugaya following his latest appearance in the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime peaked with the question of the adolescent Captain’s age. However, this is a somewhat difficult question to answer for a variety of reasons, none of which is the fact that Hitsugaya is a Soul Reaper rather than a human being.

The most difficult aspect in answering the question is the fact that Hitsugaya doesn’t have an officially confirmed age in any canonical material for the series. Even the unofficial Bleach Wiki lists no concrete age for Hitsugaya on their page for him, only referring to him as being of a “young age” at the point in time the anime series currently is.

As such, this creates some guesswork on the part of fans due to a lack of an official answer for this even within the events of the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War source material. However, thanks to some context clues and other key pieces of information from throughout the series overall, fans have come up with a answer for Hitsugaya’s age.

Expand Tweet

Physically, Hitsugaya appears to be roughly 14 years old, which is where the anime timeline currently is. One could argue he looks as young as 12 years old, but he’s generally considered to physically be in a 12-14 year old range. His height and youthful appearance are the key determining factors here for fans.

His actual age in terms of how long he has been alive for is a different matter entirely, with the generally accepted number being roughly 130 years old. Some fans argue as low as 110 years old, while others use 130 as the floor for their range and assert he could be as old as 150. However, most every answer centers around the key 130 year old mark.

In summation

While there is no official answer for how old Toshiro Hitsugaya is during the current events of the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime, fans have come up with an answer themselves. Generally speaking, fans consider Hitsugaya to be roughly 12-14 years old physically. However, it’s speculated that he’s been alive for roughly 130 years old by this point in the series.

Be sure to keep up with all Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.