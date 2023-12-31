100 strongest Bleach characters, ranked

With fans now looking forward to Bleach TYBW Cour 3 and the eagerly-awaited Bleach Hell Arc, it’s safe to say that Tite Kubo’s franchise has made a huge comeback. Despite not having released a single chapter for seven years, except for No Breathes From Hell, the series ended up among the official Shonen Jump site’s top five most read manga of 2023.

This thread will gather the 100 most powerful Bleach characters, ranking them from weakest to strongest on the basis of every fighter’s feats, abilities, and prominence. The list will only include the single best version of each character, trying to assess his or her overall combat prowess.

Given the many different powers featured in Bleach, encompassing Zanpakuto, Schrifts, and more, some hypotethical 1v1 matchups might have unforeseeable outcomes. Still, characters ranked above are generally more powerful than those listed below, especially if the comparison is between fighters of different tiers.

Power levels of Bleach's top 100 fighters, ranked weakest to strongest as of TYBW

From left to right, the ranking's lowest positions (Image via Studio Pierrot, Bleach)

100) Tetsuzaemon Iba - The current captain of the Gotei's 7th Division.

The current captain of the Gotei's 7th Division. 99) Choe Neng Poww - A member of Baraggan's Fracciòn.

Left to right, positions from 98th to 92nd (Image via Studio Pierrot, Bleach)

98) Charlotte Chuhlhourne - A member of Baraggan's Fracciòn.

A member of Baraggan's Fracciòn. 97) Gantebainne Mosqueda - A Privaron Espada.

A Privaron Espada. 96) Cirucci Sanderwicci - A Privaron Espada.

A Privaron Espada. 95) Aaroniero Arrurruerie - The Noveno Espada.

The Noveno Espada. 94) Kuna Mashiro - The current co-lieutenant of the Gotei's 9th Division.

The current co-lieutenant of the Gotei's 9th Division. 93) Lisa Yadomaru - The current captain of the Gotei's 8th Division.

The current captain of the Gotei's 8th Division. 92) Giriko Kutsuzawa - A Fullbringer member of Xcution.

Left to right, positions from 91st to 85th (Image via Studio Pierrot, Bleach)

91) Dordoni Alessandro Del Socaccio - The mightiest Privaron Espada.

The mightiest Privaron Espada. 90) Masaki Kurosaki - An Echt Quincy, she was Isshin's wife and Ichigo's mother.

An Echt Quincy, she was Isshin's wife and Ichigo's mother. 89) Ikkaku Madarame - The current lieutenant of the Gotei's 11th Division.

The current lieutenant of the Gotei's 11th Division. 88) Yumichika Ayasegawa - The current third seat of the Gotei's 11th Division.

The current third seat of the Gotei's 11th Division. 87) Driscoll Berci - Sternritter O: The Overkill.

Sternritter O: The Overkill. 86) Sado Yasutora “Chad” - One of Ichigo Kurosaki's closest friends.

One of Ichigo Kurosaki's closest friends. 85) Shaz Domino - A Sternritter whose Schrift is unknown so far.

Left to right, positions from 84th to 78th (Image via Studio Pierrot, Bleach)

84) Szayelaporro Grantz - The Octava Espada.

The Octava Espada. 83) Zommari Rureaux - The Sèptima Espada.

The Sèptima Espada. 82) Chojiro Sasakibe - He was the loyal right-hand man of Yamamoto, whom he served as his lieutenant in the Gotei's 1st Division.

He was the loyal right-hand man of Yamamoto, whom he served as his lieutenant in the Gotei's 1st Division. 81) Loyd Lloyd - Sternritter Y: The Yourself.

Sternritter Y: The Yourself. 80) Cang Du - Sternritter I: The Iron.

Sternritter I: The Iron. 79) Nnoitra Gilga - The Quinto Espada.

The Quinto Espada. 78) Love Aikawa - The former captain of the Gotei's 7th Division.

Left to right, positions from 77th to 71st (Image via Studio Pierrot, Bleach)

77) Kensei Muguruma - The current captain of the Gotei's 9th Division.

The current captain of the Gotei's 9th Division. 76) Rojuro Otoribashi - The current captain of the Gotei's 3rd Division.

The current captain of the Gotei's 3rd Division. 75) Hachigen Ushoda - The former second-in-command of the Kido Corps.

The former second-in-command of the Kido Corps. 74) NaNaNa Najahkoop - Sternritter U: The Underbelly.

Sternritter U: The Underbelly. 73) Izuru Kira - The lieutenant of the Gotei's 3rd Division. He was revived and reconstructed, which significantly increased his overall power.

The lieutenant of the Gotei's 3rd Division. He was revived and reconstructed, which significantly increased his overall power. 72) Antenor Luppi - The provisionally-appointed Sexta Espada.

The provisionally-appointed Sexta Espada. 71) BG9 - Sternritter K. His Schrift is unnamed so far.

Left to right, positions from 70th to 64th (Image via Studio Pierrot, Bleach)

70) Soi Fon - The current captain of the Gotei's 2nd Division and leader of the Onmitsukido.

The current captain of the Gotei's 2nd Division and leader of the Onmitsukido. 69) Giselle Gewelle - Sternritter Z: The Zombie.

Sternritter Z: The Zombie. 68) Ayon - A fearsome Hollow summoned by the three members of Harribel's Fracciòn.

A fearsome Hollow summoned by the three members of Harribel's Fracciòn. 67) Yushiro Shihoin - Yoruichi's younger brother, he is the current head of the Shihoin Clan.

Yoruichi's younger brother, he is the current head of the Shihoin Clan. 66) Wonderweiss Margela - An Arrancar created by Aizen to counter Yamamoto's Ryujin Jakka.

An Arrancar created by Aizen to counter Yamamoto's Ryujin Jakka. 65) White - A Hollow that Aizen created from the souls of several Shinigami.

A Hollow that Aizen created from the souls of several Shinigami. 64) Shukuro Tsukishima - A powerful Fullbringer and member of Xcution.

Left to right, positions from 63rd to 57th (Image via Studio Pierrot, Bleach)

63) Neliel Tu Oderschvank - The former Tres Espada.

The former Tres Espada. 62) Tier Harribel - The current Tres Espada.

The current Tres Espada. 61) Candice Catnipp - Sternritter T: The Thunderbolt.

Sternritter T: The Thunderbolt. 60) Meninas McAllon - Sternritter P: The Power.

Sternritter P: The Power. 59) Pepe Waccabrada - Sternritter L: The Love.

Sternritter L: The Love. 58) Baraggan Louisenbairn - The Segunda Espada.

The Segunda Espada. 57) Hirako Shinji - The current captain of the Gotei's 5th Division.

Left to right, positions from 56th to 50th (Image via Studio Pierrot, Bleach)

56) Bambietta Basterbine - Sternritter E: The Explode.

Sternritter E: The Explode. 55) Liltotto Lamperd - Sternritter G: The Glutton.

Sternritter G: The Glutton. 54) Yammy Llargo - The Cero Espada.

The Cero Espada. 53) Coyote Starrk - The Primera Espada.

The Primera Espada. 52) Robert Accutrone - Sternritter N. His Schrift is unnamed so far.

Sternritter N. His Schrift is unnamed so far. 51) Kaname Tousen - The former captain of the Gotei's 9th Division.

The former captain of the Gotei's 9th Division. 50) Gin Ichimaru - The former captain of the Gotei's 3rd Division.

Left to right, positions from 49th to 43rd (Image via Studio Pierrot, Bleach)

49) Shuhei Hisagi - The lieutenant of the Gotei's 9th Division. He recently unlocked his Zampakuto's true powers.

The lieutenant of the Gotei's 9th Division. He recently unlocked his Zampakuto's true powers. 48) As Nodt - Sternritter F: The Fear.

Sternritter F: The Fear. 47) Mask de Masculine - Alongside James, the Sternritter S: The Superstar.

Alongside James, the Sternritter S: The Superstar. 46) Quilge Opie - As Sternritter J: The Jail, he was the captain of the Wandereich's Jagdarmee.

As Sternritter J: The Jail, he was the captain of the Wandereich's Jagdarmee. 45) Nianzol Weizol - Sternritter W: The Wind.

Sternritter W: The Wind. 44) Rukia Kuchiki - The current captain of the Gotei's 13th Division.

The current captain of the Gotei's 13th Division. 43) Sajin Komamura - The former captain of the Gotei's 7th Division.

Left to right, positions from 42nd to 36th (Image via Studio Pierrot, Bleach)

42) Tessai Tsukabishi - The former Captain of the Kido Corps.

The former Captain of the Kido Corps. 41) Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez - The Sexta Espada. A rival and occasional ally to Ichigo Kurosaki.

The Sexta Espada. A rival and occasional ally to Ichigo Kurosaki. 40) Ulquiorra Schiffer - The Cuatro Espada.

The Cuatro Espada. 39) Renji Abarai - The lieutenant of the Gotei's 6th Division. An ally and rival to Ichigo.

The lieutenant of the Gotei's 6th Division. An ally and rival to Ichigo. 38) Bazz-B - Sternritter H: The Heat.

Sternritter H: The Heat. 37) Cien Grantz - A clone of Szayelaporro Grantz, made before the latter cut his original power.

A clone of Szayelaporro Grantz, made before the latter cut his original power. 36) Nemu Kurotsuchi - A being designed by Mayuri Kurotsuchi, she was the lieutenant of the Gotei's 12th Division.

Left to right, positions from 35th to 29th (Image via Studio Pierrot, Bleach)

35) Mayuri Kurotsuchi - The current captain of the Gotei's 12th Division.

The current captain of the Gotei's 12th Division. 34) Ginjo Kugo - The leader of Xcution, he was the first Substitute Shinigami.

The leader of Xcution, he was the first Substitute Shinigami. 33) Yoruichi Shihoin - The former captain of the 2nd Division and former leader of the Onmitsukido.

The former captain of the 2nd Division and former leader of the Onmitsukido. 32) Kenpachi Azashiro - A former Kenpachi and captain of the Gotei's 11th Division.

A former Kenpachi and captain of the Gotei's 11th Division. 31) Kenpachi Kuruyashiki - A former Kenpachi and captain of the Gotei's 11th Division.

A former Kenpachi and captain of the Gotei's 11th Division. 30) Toshiro Hitsugaya - The current captain of the Gotei's 10th Division.

The current captain of the Gotei's 10th Division. 29) Tokinada Tsunayashiro - The former head of the Soul Society's Tsunayashiro Clan.

Left to right, positions from 28th to 22nd (Image via Studio Pierrot, Bleach)

28) Aura Michibane - A Fullbringer who created the Xcution Religious Organization.

A Fullbringer who created the Xcution Religious Organization. 27) Retsu Unohana - The former captain of the 4th Division, she was the first Kenpachi and first captain of the 11th Division.

The former captain of the 4th Division, she was the first Kenpachi and first captain of the 11th Division. 26) Royd Lloyd - Sternritter Y: The Yourself.

Sternritter Y: The Yourself. 25) Kirio Hikifune - Known as the "Ruler of the Grain", she is a member of the Royal Guard.

Known as the "Ruler of the Grain", she is a member of the Royal Guard. 24) Byakuya Kuchiki - The captain of the Gotei's 6th Division.

The captain of the Gotei's 6th Division. 23) Ryuken Ishida - A powerful Echt Quincy, he is the father of Uryu Ishida.

A powerful Echt Quincy, he is the father of Uryu Ishida. 22) Isshin Kurosaki - The father of Ichigo Kurosaki. He once was the captain of the Gotei's 10th Division.

Left to right, positions from 21st to 15th (Image via Studio Pierrot, Bleach)

21) Gremmy Thoumeaux - Sternritter V: The Visionary.

Sternritter V: The Visionary. 20) Tenjiro Kirinji - Known as "Hot Spring Demon". he is a member of the Royal Guard.

Known as "Hot Spring Demon". he is a member of the Royal Guard. 19) Senjumaru Shutara - Known as "Great Wave Guard", she is a member of the Royal Guard.

Known as "Great Wave Guard", she is a member of the Royal Guard. 18) Pernida Parnkgjas - A member of Yhwach's Shutzstaffel as Sternritter C: The Compulsory.

A member of Yhwach's Shutzstaffel as Sternritter C: The Compulsory. 17) Hikone Ubuginu - An artificial Quincy, Shinigami, Fullbringer, and Hollow hybrid soul created by Tokinada.

An artificial Quincy, Shinigami, Fullbringer, and Hollow hybrid soul created by Tokinada. 16) Oetsu Nimaiya - Known as the "God of the Sword". he is a major member of the Royal Guard.

Known as the "God of the Sword". he is a major member of the Royal Guard. 15) Uryu Ishida - A Quincy ally and rival of Ichigo. He was granted the power of A: The Antithesis directly by Yhwach, of which he was meant to be the successor.

Left to right, positions from 14th to 8th (Image via Studio Pierrot, Bleach)

14) Jushiro Ukitake - The host of Mimihagi, he was the captain of the Gotei's 13th Division.

The host of Mimihagi, he was the captain of the Gotei's 13th Division. 13) Shunsui Kyoraku - The current Captain Commander of the Gotei.

The current Captain Commander of the Gotei. 12) Kisuke Urahara - The owner of a candy shop in the Human World, he is the former captain of the Gotei's 12th Division.

The owner of a candy shop in the Human World, he is the former captain of the Gotei's 12th Division. 11) Zaraki Kenpachi - The current captain of the Gotei's 11th Division. He is the strongest to ever hold the "Kenpachi" title.

The current captain of the Gotei's 11th Division. He is the strongest to ever hold the "Kenpachi" title. 10) Askin Nakk Le Vaar - As Sternritter D: The Deathdealing, he was a member of Yhwach's Shutzstaffel.

As Sternritter D: The Deathdealing, he was a member of Yhwach's Shutzstaffel. 9) Gerard Valkyrie - As Sternritter M: The Miracle, he was a member of Yhwach's Shutzstaffel.

As Sternritter M: The Miracle, he was a member of Yhwach's Shutzstaffel. 8) Lille Barro - As Sternritter X: The X-Axis, he was the leader of Yhwach's elite guard, the Shutzstaffel.

Left to right, positions from 7th to 1st (Image via Studio Pierrot, Bleach)

7) Jugram Haschwalth - Yhwach's right-hand man and the Wandereich's Grandmaster, he had the power of B: The Balance.

Yhwach's right-hand man and the Wandereich's Grandmaster, he had the power of B: The Balance. 6) Genryusai Yamamoto - The Gotei 13's founder and former Captain Commander.

The Gotei 13's founder and former Captain Commander. 5) Ichibei Hyosuke - The "High Priest" is the leader of the Zero Division, also known as Royal Guard.

The "High Priest" is the leader of the Zero Division, also known as Royal Guard. 4) Sosuke Aizen - An extremely powerful and cunning mastermind who took hold of the Hogyoku.

An extremely powerful and cunning mastermind who took hold of the Hogyoku. 3) Ichigo Kurosaki - A human with immeasurable spiritual powers of Shinigami, Hollow, and Quincy derivation.

A human with immeasurable spiritual powers of Shinigami, Hollow, and Quincy derivation. 2) Yhwach - The progenitor of Quincy, he was the Emperor of the Wandenreich. He owned the power called A: The Allmighty.

The progenitor of Quincy, he was the Emperor of the Wandenreich. He owned the power called A: The Allmighty. 1) Soul King (prime) - A godlike entity who let himself be sealed and turned into the Soul Society's lynchpin.

Bleach's powerscaling, explained

Ichigo Kurosaki (Image via Studio Pierrot, Bleach)

Taking into account the potential interactions between various warriors and their different abilities, it's not always straightforward to say that one fighter is stronger than another in Bleach.

Still, considering each character's feats and skillsets, it is possible to make an educated guess of the franchise's established power levels.

Kubo's fictional universe is dominated by certain godlike individuals with transcendent capabilities.

One step below are the elite Sternritters, as well as the strongest Gotei captains, and the Royal Guards. Whether due to uncommon Schrifts or powerful Bankai, their prowess is exceptional, notably surpassing that of most Bleach characters.

Yhwach and Aizen as seen in the series (Image via Studio Pierrot, Bleach)

A large intermediate class follows, including the aforementioned high-end Espada, and the upper-mid tier captains and Sternritters. Below are the average Shinigami and Quincy, as well as the lowest-ranked Espada and, more generally speaking, Arrancar.

Bleach's cast is extremely wide, featuring hundreds of different characters. Hence, several notable combatants, despite their fighting skills, couldn't make it to the list of the 100 strongest characters in the series.

Among them, mention must be made of Rudbornn Chelute, Jerome Guizzbatt, Shawlong Koufang, Findorr Calius, Edrad Liones, Ggio Vega, Hiyori Sarugaki, Tesra Lindocruz, Kaien Shiba, Abirama Redder, Ylfordt Grantz, Rangiku Matsumoto, and Yukio Hans Vorarlberna.

Keep up with Bleach's manga and the Bleach TYBW anime as 2024 begins.