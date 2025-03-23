One Piece chapter 1144: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapter 1144 is set to release on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 12 am JST, according to the official MANGA Plus website. With Loki seemingly ready to reveal the truth behind King Harald's death, fans are expecting the upcoming installment to set the stage for the Elbaph Arc's major fights and conflicts.

However, fans will likely be left in the dark for some time, given that verifiable spoilers for One Piece chapter 1144 are unavailable as of this article's writing. While such leaks will eventually be shared, they traditionally are not made available prior to the halfway point of the corresponding issue's release week.

Thankfully, there is at least officially confirmed release information via sources like Shueisha's MANGA Plus platform. This article breaks this information down, speculates what to expect from One Piece chapter 1144, and more.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains the writer's opinion.

One Piece chapter 1144 release date and time

One Piece chapter 1144 will likely start a flashback revealing the truth behind Loki's alleged murder of King Harald (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1144 officially releases at 12 am JST on Monday, March 31, 2025, in Japan. Most international readers will instead see the issue made available on Sunday, March 30. Very few overseas audiences will instead see chapter 1144 go live early in the morning on Monday, March 31, like Japanese readers. The exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.

One Piece chapter 1144 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Standard Time 8 am, Sunday, March 30, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11 am, Sunday, March 30, 2025 British Summer Time 4 pm, Sunday, March 30, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5 pm, Sunday, March 30, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, March 30, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Sunday, March 30, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Monday, March 31, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30 am, Monday, March 31, 2025

Where to read One Piece chapter 1144

The flashback One Piece chapter 1144 will likely begin should explain Loki's grudge against the Holy Knights and Celestial Dragons (Image via Toei Animation)

For overseas audiences, there are three major options for reading chapter 1144 immediately upon its official release. Viz Media's official website and Shueisha's MANGA Plus service are both free to use, but they limit readers to the first and latest three issues in a series. Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ can provide full access to One Piece and other series, but such privileges are gated behind a monthly subscription fee.

One Piece chapter 1143 recap

One Piece chapter 1143 began with Jaguar D. Saul trying to stop the sleepwalking children. However, he stabbed himself on an invisible thorny vine wrapped around each of them. Meanwhile, Ange radioed the Western Village to inform them of the situation, but the Giants partying were too drunk to do anything.

Thankfully, a group of firefighting Giants went to deal with the fire. However, they were stopped by the draugr monster from the children's dreams.

Focus then shifted to the Holy Knights laughing at Saul, with Saint Sommers going on a rant about how he loves seeing people suffer from his ability. He was likewise revealed as the Thorn-Thorn Fruit user.

It was also clear that Saint Rimoshifu Killingham put the children to sleep and created the monsters with his Mythical Zoan-type Dragon-Dragon Fruit, Model: Kirin. Gunko told them to be on guard since she discovered Luffy was on Elbaph.

She then commented on how the kids were heading towards the fire and that if they died, they'd simply try again with the next group. The focus then shifted to the Underworld, where Loki passed out from blood loss after a light punch from Luffy.

Hajrudin agreed to let Gerd treat him but eventually tried killing him after musing about their childhoods together. The issue ended with Loki criticizing Hajrudin's immaturity while implying a deeper truth about King Harald's death.

What to expect from One Piece chapter 1144 (speculative)

One Piece chapter 1144 should continue focusing on the Underworld as Hajrudin questions what Loki means. He'll likely try to dismiss his words as false before Luffy and Zoro chime in to say they don't get the sense he's being deceitful. This should prompt Loki to begin his story with a flashback beginning with it.

Loki should narrate the first part of the flashback, explaining that he was closer than Harald with Hajrudin due to inheriting his Ancient Giant blood. This should explain how he became aware that Harald was colluding with the World Government and clashing with Jarul. The issue will likely end with the flashback ongoing as Loki says he knew he had to do something about it.

