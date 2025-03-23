One Piece chapter 1143: Sommers and Killingham's Devil Fruits confirmed as Luffy attacks Loki

One Piece chapter 1143 was expected to continue the manga’s primary focus on the Holy Knights’ abduction efforts, and Loki’s confrontation with Luffy and co. Officially released earlier this weekend, the installment focused on exactly that while also giving an update to the fire Loki started and how it was being dealt with.

What all three of these major focuses in One Piece chapter 1143 make clear is that chaos is rapidly unfolding on Elbaph, and wrapping everyone there up in it. Amidst all this, the most shocking development comes at the issue’s end, where Loki seemingly teases a deeper, hidden truth to his father King Harald’s death.

One Piece chapter 1143 begins laying the groundwork for Elbaph Arc’s major battles and reveals

One Piece chapter 1143: A game of love

Jaguar D. Saul puts his own body in the line to save Elbaph's youth in One Piece chapter 1143 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1143 began with the opening color spread, which features the Straw Hat Pirates riding on flying fish, save for Jinbe who is swimming. They’re each wearing motorcycle leathers, with some sporting helmets and/or goggles while others lack both. The crew is racing the flying fish around a track with a balloon that reads “speed is the weapon.” Some are also sharing a flying fish, like Chopper and Zoro, Franky and Usopp, and Brook and Robin.

Beginning its story content, focus shifts to the Walrus Academy, still under attack by the nightmare monsters. Jaguar D. Saul is seen catching up to the sleepwalking children, unsuccessfully trying to wake them up by calling out to them. He notices the white cloth arrow guiding them while Robin and Chopper warn him not to touch the children. He says it doesn’t look like there’s anything dangerous nearby, so he tries to grab one of them.

However, One Piece chapter 1143 sees Saul stab himself against an invisible, thorny vine which is presumably wrapped around each of the children. As Saul recoils in pain, focus shifts to Ange reporting the situation to the Western Village, where Dorry, Brogy, Nami, Robin, Jinbe, and others are seen reacting to the news. While the Giants are clearly concerned, it’s also apparent that those at the party are too drunk to do anything about it right now.

Thankfully, a fire-svarr carrying firefighting Giants is dispatched quickly. However, as they head to the fire, the draugr monster from the childrens’ nightmares appears, effortlessly destroying the fire-svarr much to the shock of the drunk Giants. Focus shifts to the Holy Knights, who’re laughing at Saul injuring himself. Saint Shepherd Sommers tries to get Gunko to join him in laughing at Saul, but she refuses, upsetting him.

One Piece chapter 1143 sees Sommers reveal the thorn power as his via the Thorn-Thorn Fruit, with a thorny vine wrapped around his arm as this is revealed. He also discusses how he enjoys watching parents try to save their children who’re afflicted by his powers. He specifically says he enjoys seeing the parents die in front of their children as a result of trying to save them, and the trauma that inflicts on the children.

Gunko still fails to react, with Saint Rimoshifu Killingham asking her what route she’s having them take instead. A map of her path shows that the children will eventually go right by the Western Village, which will take some of them right by their partying parents. Killingham then says to Sommers that the food needs salt. This causes a thought bubble containing salt to appear above Sommers as Killingham puts him to sleep, then grabs the salt from his dream.

One Piece chapter 1143: Truths teased

The new Holy Knights' Devil Fruit abilities are confirmed in One Piece chapter 1143 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1143 sees Killingham’s Devil Fruit confirmed as the Mythical Zoan-type Dragon-Dragon Fruit, Model: Kirin. Killingham and Sommers’ conversation then confirms the former as being the one who materialized the monsters from the childrens’ dreams. As they comment on how delicious the food and salt is, they reveal their plan to commandeer a ship for Giants and escape with it, and the rainbows they make with a Sunstone.

Sommers says they’ll beat the game too easily in this case, as Killingham reminds Gunko that while filling sensationally, the dream food has no caloric value. Gunko reminds Sommers to be on guard since the Yonko Straw Hat Luffy is on Elbaph, which she confirmed via seeing the Thousand Sunny at the harbor. It’s then revealed that she’s guiding the Elbaphian children towards a fire, with Gunko simply saying that if they die, they’ll try again with the next group.

One Piece chapter 1143 then shifts focus yet again to the Underworld, where Loki is saying the others have no chance of stopping him if they can’t even lift Ragnir. Loki demands that they drop their weapons and let him go, threatening to slaughter everyone in the Sun World if they oppose him or don’t give him an answer. Hajrudin tells him to wait and that they understand, while Zoro tells him not to fall for it and Luffy prepares to fight.

Hajrudin tells Luffy to wait, while Gerd tries to convince Loki out of his actions and Zoro asks Luffy if he’s going to let Loki off easy. As Luffy prepares to attack, Loki laughs and says he loses this round, with a relatively soft punch from Luffy proving enough to topple the Giant and knock him out. Zoro theorizes that Loki knew he was on death’s door, and was bluffing so he could escape and pass out safely somewhere else, where he’d likely die from blood loss.

One Piece chapter 1143 sees Luffy beg Hajrudin and the others to treat Loki’s wounds, while Road seemingly theorizes that the Shanks lookalike gave him those injuries. Hajrudin doesn’t answer, but the next panel sees Gerd giving Loki a blood transfusion while saying a full recovery will take several months. Gerd also says that he shouldn’t stay in the Underworld if they’re serious about treating Loki’s wounds.

Loki teases a hidden truth to Harald's death in One Piece chapter 1143's final pages (Image via Toei Animation)

The others point out that bringing Loki to the village would mean their execution, while Loki says he doesn’t mind staying in the Underworld. Luffy then comments on Loki’s horns being the real deal while sitting on them. Hajrudin then thinks back on his childhood with Loki, starting a flashback. Harald, still with his own horns, is first seen asking them both to get along and support Elbaph together when he’s gone.

However, Loki is then seen bullying Hajrudin by insulting him and his mother after beating him during a training fight. In the present, Hajrudin raises his axe and tries to kill Loki for everything he’s done. Loki, however, says his brother is so drunk on personal trauma that he can’t see the forest through the trees. One Piece chapter 1143 ends with Loki implying that there’s a deeper, hidden truth to the death of their father King Harald.

Final thoughts

Given chapter 1143’s ending cliffhanger, it seems likely that the truth Loki is preparing to reveal will redeem him in the eyes of everyone currently by his side. While the flashback explaining this truth will likely take up at least one full issue, fans can expect Loki to prepare to fight for Elbaph once it ends. Likewise, fans can expect the Elbaph Arc’s matchups for the Straw Hats and Giants alike to begin taking shape in the coming weeks and releases.

