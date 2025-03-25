One Piece chapter 1144 spoilers: Franky makes a major discovery as Gaban, Straw Hats join the fight

Given Loki’s ominous words at the end of the previous issue, One Piece chapter 1144 spoilers were expected to focus on his continued elaboration on King Harald’s murder. Unofficially leaked earlier this week by reputable sources, the spoilers instead claimed a major shift in focus takes place to the point where Loki isn’t in the chapter at all.

One Piece chapter 1144 spoilers allege that focus shifts to the Giants’ struggles against Killingham’s dream monsters, and who all gets involved in the fight. Excitingly, the other Straw Hats are seen jumping into action alongside Scopper Gaban, while Ripley shows Franky a major secret of Elbaph.

One Piece chapter 1144 spoilers see a new Ancient Giant Robot introduced as the action intensifies

One PIece chapter 1144 spoilers begin with the issue’s alleged cover story, with currently available leaks not specifying what the installment’s title is. The cover story is alleged to see Yamato defeat Who’s Who’s crew, and presumably rescue the kidnapped girls and Shimotsuki Yasuie’s sword as a result. The spoilers then start addressing the issue’s alleged story content, which begins with the Giants struggling against Saint Rimoshifu Killingham’s monsters.

Spoilers then claim that Colon defies his ban against fighting, and sneaks away from the Walrus Academy area with a small boat. He allegedly gets Jinbe, Brook, Usopp, and Nami to come join the fight at the Walrus Academy. It’s unclear if they actually begin fighting the monsters in the issue or simply just arrive in the area based on currently available information. However, focus then shifts to Ripley and Franky at the Treasure Tree Adam.

Here, Ripley shows Franky an Ancient Giant Robot, which she claims has been on Elbaph for over three thousand years. This is presumably a robot in the same style as Emeth from the Egghead Arc, with spoilers from that story arc also describing Emeth as an Ancient Giant Robot. Focus then seemingly shifts back to the Walrus Academy battleground, but with a focus on the Holy Knights as Gunko is unexpectedly revealed to be a fan of Brook’s music.

One Piece chapter 1144 spoilers claim that Dorry and Brogy then arrive, now completely sober and ready to fight. Spoilers claim they “gather on a massive Great Eric ship,” which is seemingly referencing the Giant Warrior Pirates’ ship of the same name. However, spoilers don’t specify whether or not this is the case. They do claim that after the two gather, they unleash their combination Hakoku attack and defeat several monsters with it.

Spoilers then end by claiming that Scopper Gaban arrives alongside Dorry and Brogy to join the Straw Hats for battle. As previously revealed earlier in the week, there will be no break week following chapter 1144’s official release on Monday, March 31, 2025. Thus, assuming no sudden breaks or delays on mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s part, chapter 1145 is expected to officially release on Monday, April 7, 2025.

Final thoughts

The Holy Knights versus Straw Hat matchups begin taking shape with the One Piece chapter 1144 spoilers (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1144 spoilers excitingly begin setting up the Straw Hats’ matchups for the Elbaph Arc with Nami, Brook, Usopp, and Jinbe’s involvement. More likely than not, they’ll end up coming into conflict with the Holy Knights, especially given Gunko’s apparent love for Brook’s music. Fans can also expect Scopper Gaban to join them against the Holy Knights, with Elbaph’s Giants seemingly set to handle Killingham’s monsters on their own.

