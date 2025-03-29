What is Señor Pink's Devil Fruit in One Piece? Explained

The series One Piece, written by Eiichiro Oda, is one of the most unique pirate anime ever, especially due to the concept of Devil Fruits. The introduction of the Devil Fruits has paved the way for some of the most interesting battles in the anime and unfolded a lot of storylines.

Ad

Señor Pink was one of the members of the Donquixote Pirates, featured during the Dressrosa arc. He was one of the active antagonists in that arc, which led fans to often ask the question, "What is Senor Pink's Devil Fruit?". Señor Pink has the power of the paramecia-type Devil fruit, the Sui Sui no Mi (Swim-Swim Fruit), which lets him swim through any surface.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime.

Ad

Trending

Señor Pink's Devil Fruit abilities, explained

The power of the Sui Sui no Mi from the anime series One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Señor Pink's Devil Fruit Sui Sui no Mi lets him swim on any surface of the ground or walls. It bypasses the solid state and turns everything into a water-like surface for the user to freely swim. His Devil Fruit powers were showcased immensely as he was one of the major antagonists from the Dressrosa arc.

Ad

His Devil Fruit powers were especially highlighted during his fight with Franky. The power of the Devil Fruit allowed Pink to go stealthy under the surface and string on to attack, which worked as a measure of both offense and defence. Paired with his physical strength, he can launch a stealthy attack on his enemies, catching them by surprise, and it can be used offensively as well.

His offensive skill was displayed during his fight, when he grabbed Franky and dragged him through the walls to launch into the air. He then delivered his Meow Meow Suplex to Franky. Due to the nature of his Devil Fruit powers, Franky took the full impact of the attack, while he sank into the ground unharmed.

Ad

In terms of weakness, the Sui Sui no Mi comes with the same weakness as any other Devil Fruit. The user becomes weak to seawater and seastone items, which are avidly used by the Marines. Haki, a universal counter to Devil Fruits, also weakens the fruit's power, making its user susceptible to attacks.

The Devil Fruit's key ability, turning any surface into a swimmable surface, can also be neutralized very easily. If Señor Pink were ever to be trapped in a room made of seastone, it would render his abilities useless. This also showcases the most glaring weakness of the Pink's Sui Sui no Mi Devil Fruit.

Ad

Señor Pink's other powers and abilities in One Piece

Senor Pink suplexes Franky into the ground in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

While that answers the question "What is Señor Pink's Devil Fruit?", Señor Pink from One Piece has great physical strength as well. He was able to take down Franky, someone double his size and a heavy cyborg, very easily. He is also very durable, as he took only minor scratches and burns from the direct impact of Franky's rockets. Two of his strongest known physical attacks were the Cat Ear Punch and the Meow Meow Suplex.

Ad

In addition to all these and his Devil Fruit ability, Señor Pink has been seen using one other attack. He used the Diaper Bomb against Franky during their fight, where he would release several spherical bombs from his diaper and throw them. However, the size and effectiveness of the explosions weren't shown in the series.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

The answer to the question of "What is Senor Pink's Devil Fruit?" is as simple as stating the name and nature of its power. Despite being one of the major antagonists from the One Piece's Dressrosa arc, Señor Pink had a very tragic backstory that even affected Franky after their battle. While most of the fans viewed him as just another villain, some sympathized with him because of the history of his character. The frequently

Ad

However, the end of Señor Pink isn't the last time viewers see the Sui Sui no Mi Devil Fruit in action. As the story progressed, the Devil Fruit's powers were artificially inherited by S-Shark, a seraphim made in the likeness of Jinbe, the former Shichibukai and now a member of the Straw Hat Pirates. A wider use of the Fruit's powers can be expected as the series continues the Egghead Island arc.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback