One Piece chapter 1144 raw scans: New Ancient Giant Robot revealed as Scopper Gaban reappears

One Piece chapter 1144 raw scans were expected to offer clarity on some of the finer or not as well-communicated points made in earlier text-based chapter leaks. Unofficially shared earlier this week by reputable series sources, raw scans did exactly that, proving to be integral in certain areas.

One of the biggest impacts the One Piece chapter 1144 raw scans had was on Franky and Ripley’s focus, actually showing the Ancient Giant Robot on Elbaph. The raw scans also gave fans a better look at Dorry and Brogy springing into action, taking out several monsters with them and helping Scopper Gaban to join the fight.

One Piece chapter 1144 raw scans see Elbaph’s counterattack begin in full force

One Piece chapter 1144 raw scans begin with the issue’s cover story, which continues Yamato’s pilgrimage across Wano. Yamato is seen here speaking with the rescued women and holding Shimotsuki Yasuie’s sword, while Otama is speaking with Minamoto the carpenter, who is crying. Who’s Who’s crew members are seen defeated on the ground, but the man himself is strangely nowhere to be seen here.

Raw scans then began the issue’s story content, which opened up with a focus on Ripley showing Franky what appeared to be the remains of an Ancient Giant Robot. While its design was distinct from Emeth’s, there’s little other reasonable answers as to what this could be. However, the Robot is old enough to have been completely overtaken by local flora. It was also seemingly turned into a building of sorts based on the exterior design.

One Piece chapter 1144 raw scans saw Vegapunk Lilith greet Ripley and the excited Franky, while Jewelry Bonney was shocked at something. This was revealed to be the storm cloud monster rapidly approaching the group. Focus then shifted to the Western Village, where the Straw Hats and Giants present reacted to its appearance. Colon seemingly tries to help out, but is quite literally shoved away by the adult Giants.

The Straw Hats seemingly try to help out too, but Elder Jarul seems to reject this offer for some reason. After briefly discussing the situation amongst themselves, Nami notices Colon preparing to leave in a svarr. She, Jinbe, Usopp, and Brook join him in an apparent attempt to go into battle despite being told not to. Focus then shifted to the Holy Knights, still at their table, but with Gunko now listening to music.

One Piece chapter 1144 raw scans see Saint Shepherd Sommers tease her before focus shifts to the Giants fighting off the monsters by the Walrus Academy. As of this article’s writing, some of the raw scans are seemingly unavailable given that focus shifts immediately from the Holy Knights to the Walrus Academy battle. This is evident when comparing currently available raw scans to text-based spoilers, which claim the focus on Saul is in between these two focuses.

In any case, currently available raw spoilers see the Giants doing what they can at the Walrus Academy, but clearly struggling. Suddenly, Dorry and Brogy appear on the Great Eirik, now converted for use as a svarr. The two attack several monsters with Hakkoku Sovereignty, taking out three of them with one blast. The issue ends by revealing they also have Scopper Gaban on board with them, teasing the Elbaph Arc’s action as truly, finally beginning.

