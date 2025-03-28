This Holy Knight is further teased as a traitor in One Piece chapter 1144

One Piece chapter 1144 is set to be released on March 31, 2025, but the raw scans for the chapter have already been released. The raw scans gave the fans a full view of new entries like the Ancient Robot and the individual views of the monsters generated through Saint Killingham's devil fruit. However, the raw scans also strengthened the speculations of a Holy Knights traitor.

As seen in the One Piece chapter 1144 raw scans, the Holy Knight was seen wearing headphones with the initials 'TD' on them, which are similar to the dials in which Brook's music is released. Moreover, Gunko also claimed that she loved a song that belonged to Soul King (aka Brook of the Straw Hat Pirates), tying her even closer to becoming the betrayer of the Holy Knights.

One Piece chapter 1144: Exploring the identity of the traitor among the Holy Knights

Gunko as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1144 raw scans saw the continuation of the frenzy at Elbaph Island, where the teachers of Walrus School tried their best to save their students. On the other hand, the Holy Knights were enjoying a feast on the other part of the island.

While everyone was enjoying a gourmet meal prepared through Saint Killingham's devil fruit, Gunko was humming something. The other Holy Knights knew this was a usual act of the female Holy Knight and called it her 'post-meal ritual.' Gunko then told them that this wasn't a ritual but a song she really loved. The name of the song was 'New World,' performed by Soul King.

Moreover, the headphones that Gunko used to hear the song in One Piece chapter 1144 raw scans had the initials 'TD' on them. These initials were the same as the dials on which Brook released his songs, hinting that Gunko might be on the good side. As some fans might already know, the idea of Gunko being a traitor isn't new.

Gunko as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

Gunko's similar appearance to Kaola from the Revolutionary Army led to fans speculating her as the hidden traitor of the Holy Knights since her first appearance. Gunko's hostility towards her subordinates, other than Shamrock, is an additional hint to her truth as a rebel that might come to light before long.

Gunko's meaning in Japanese might be another hint of her rebellious nature. Gunko means War Drum in Japanese, which might tie her to the Drums of Liberation that exude from Luffy's Gear 5 form. All in all, Gunko might be thinking of joining the Straw Hat Pirates and betraying the Holy Knights in the future, as hinted by the One Piece chapter 1144 raw scans.

Analysis and Final Thoughts

The Holy Knights as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

Gunko's acting might be too good to make her a traitor among the Holy Knights. While her behavior might be different when compared to her comrades, it doesn't specifically point out the fact that she might turn out to be the rebel.

As far as Gunko's similar appearance to Koala is concerned, these two characters might be twins who were separated at birth. This might be a valid explanation for why Gunko's behavior toward Shamrock is different from the others, as she understands the feeling of having a sibling as an enemy.

