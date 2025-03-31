One Piece chapter 1145 confirms manga's first April 2025 break

Monday, March 31, 2025 saw the release week for One Piece chapter 1145 begin, bringing with it the issue’s first spoilers, which confirm the series will be on break after its release. This news was confirmed via X (formerly Twitter) user and reputable series leaker and news source @pewpiece on Monday, March 31.

While this news is still technically unofficial, the leaker community for mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s best-selling manga series of all time has historically proven very reliable and trustworthy. Likewise, with One Piece chapter 1145 set to release on Monday, April 7, officially, the manga will be on break in the Monday, April 14 edition of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

One Piece chapter 1145 to see Oda stick to his three-on-one-off schedule per usual

While some may find the news of a break week after One Piece chapter 1145 surprising, it was to be expected given the manga’s recent publication history. Oda’s last break week came between the official releases of chapter 1142 on Monday, March 10, and chapter 1143 on Monday, March 24, 2025. In other words, Oda’s next break week will come roughly a month after his last one, which also tracks with his typical release cadence.

For several years, Oda has primarily stuck to a three-on-one-off release schedule for the series, which means he takes one break week after every three chapters. Likewise, as a weekly series, this can also be interpreted as Oda taking at least one planned break week a month on average. While Oda’s planned schedule does follow this cadence, it can be interrupted by publication breaks from Shueisha or sudden breaks taken by Oda.

Likewise, fans can confidently predict what April has in store if Oda reverts to this schedule following the break week after One Piece chapter 1145’s official release. The manga should return with chapter 1146’s official release on Monday, April 21, 2025, followed by chapter 1147’s official release on Monday, April 28.

However, the series’ release schedule beyond this point becomes more difficult to guess as Japan’s Golden Week holiday begins on Tuesday, April 29. Traditionally, Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine takes a publisher break during this week. In turn, this would presumably delay chapter 1148’s official release to mid-May. Fans can expect more information on this in the coming weeks as the holiday draws nearer.

Oda’s manga began serializing in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 1997, which is still ongoing with regular serialization today. Toei Animation began a television anime adaptation in October 1999. It’s set to return from a 6-month hiatus on April 5, now in a new timeslot and with overhauled production standards. Netflix is producing both a live-action manga adaptation and an anime readaptation with Wit Studio animating.

